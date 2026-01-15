Jennifer Lawrence Claims She Lost Tarantino Movie Role to Margot Robbie Because of Her Looks — 'I Wasn't Pretty Enough'
Jan. 15 2026, Published 1:04 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lawrence claims she lost out on a movie role to Margot Robbie because she "wasn't pretty enough."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress was in contention to play Sharon Tate in the Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
'She's Not Pretty Enough To Play Sharon Tate'
Lawrence and Aussie star Robbie, 35, were the two hot favorites to bag the part in the film about the Manson brothers.
But after Tate's sister Debra went public by declaring Lawrence was "not pretty enough" for the part and that she would prefer Robbie, who eventually landed the role in a stellar cast including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Dakota Fanning.
Now Lawrence, 35, has shared her own memory of how the situation unfolded, saying Tarantino "did" want her for the part "and then everybody was like: 'She's not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate.'"
Lawrence added: "I'm pretty sure it is true, or it's that thing where I've been telling that story this way for so long that I believe it, but I'm pretty sure that happened."
Robbie Was Sister's Top Pick
The Hunger Games actress added: "Or he just never was considering me for the part, and the internet just went out of their way to call me ugly."
Sharon Tate, who acted in Valley of the Dolls, was eight months pregnant by her husband Roman Polanski when she was murdered by the Manson Family in 1969.
Her sister Debra has since become a vocal crime victims' rights activist, fervently campaigning against the release of Manson Family members from prison.
Back in 2017, when speculation was rife that Lawrence was up for the role of Tate in Tarantino's film, Debra went viral for pouring cold water on the idea.
She said: "She's not pretty enough to play Sharon.
"My pick would be Margot simply because of her physical beauty, and even the way she carries herself is similar to Sharon."
Robbie Had Tate's 'Physical Beauty'
Debra visited the set of the film and raved afterwards that watching Robbie portray her sister "made me cry because she sounded just like Sharon."
Lawrence opened up about her looks in October, stating she was planning on having a boob job after welcoming her second child.
RadarOnline.com revealed she's keen to have surgery after admitting her body hasn't "bounced back" like it did when she had her first child, son Cy.
She said: "Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one. Second one, nothing bounced back."
Her decision to go under the knife was prompted by a nude scene she's set to film this year for a new movie role.
Lawrence insisted she would still be getting the op if she wasn't a famous actress, saying: "Maybe I wouldn't be hustling to the appointment in the same way. But I think yes."
The actress, who is married to husband Cooke Maroney, revealed she gets Botox but always makes sure she can still use her forehead in order to act.
The mom-of-two doesn't get fillers, as they can be seen on camera, but teased she'll get a facelift in the future, saying: "Believe me, I'm gonna."