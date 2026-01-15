Jennifer Lawrence Claims She Lost Tarantino Movie Role to Margot Robbie Because of Her Looks — 'I Wasn't Pretty Enough'

Lawrence and Aussie star Robbie, 35, were the two hot favorites to bag the part in the film about the Manson brothers.

But after Tate's sister Debra went public by declaring Lawrence was "not pretty enough" for the part and that she would prefer Robbie, who eventually landed the role in a stellar cast including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Dakota Fanning.

Now Lawrence, 35, has shared her own memory of how the situation unfolded, saying Tarantino "did" want her for the part "and then everybody was like: 'She's not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate.'"

Lawrence added: "I'm pretty sure it is true, or it's that thing where I've been telling that story this way for so long that I believe it, but I'm pretty sure that happened."