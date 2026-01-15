Your tip
Jennifer Lawrence Claims She Lost Tarantino Movie Role to Margot Robbie Because of Her Looks — 'I Wasn't Pretty Enough'

Picture of Jennifer Lawrence, Quentin Tarantino and Margot Robbie.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence claims she lost out to Margot Robbie for a role in a Quentin Tarantino movie because of her looks.

Jan. 15 2026, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lawrence claims she lost out on a movie role to Margot Robbie because she "wasn't pretty enough."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress was in contention to play Sharon Tate in the Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

'She's Not Pretty Enough To Play Sharon Tate'

Picture of Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

The 'Hunger Games' star says Tarantino wanted her for the role, but Robbie ended up landing it.

Lawrence and Aussie star Robbie, 35, were the two hot favorites to bag the part in the film about the Manson brothers.

But after Tate's sister Debra went public by declaring Lawrence was "not pretty enough" for the part and that she would prefer Robbie, who eventually landed the role in a stellar cast including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Dakota Fanning.

Now Lawrence, 35, has shared her own memory of how the situation unfolded, saying Tarantino "did" want her for the part "and then everybody was like: 'She's not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate.'"

Lawrence added: "I'm pretty sure it is true, or it's that thing where I've been telling that story this way for so long that I believe it, but I'm pretty sure that happened."

Robbie Was Sister's Top Pick

picture of Margot Robbie
Source: MEGA

Aussie actress Robbie was Sharon Tate's sister first pick to play her late sibling.

The Hunger Games actress added: "Or he just never was considering me for the part, and the internet just went out of their way to call me ugly."

Sharon Tate, who acted in Valley of the Dolls, was eight months pregnant by her husband Roman Polanski when she was murdered by the Manson Family in 1969.

Her sister Debra has since become a vocal crime victims' rights activist, fervently campaigning against the release of Manson Family members from prison.

Back in 2017, when speculation was rife that Lawrence was up for the role of Tate in Tarantino's film, Debra went viral for pouring cold water on the idea.

She said: "She's not pretty enough to play Sharon.

"My pick would be Margot simply because of her physical beauty, and even the way she carries herself is similar to Sharon."

Robbie Had Tate's 'Physical Beauty'

picture of Sharon Tate
Source: MEGA

Sharon Tate was killed by the Manson Family in 1969 while pregnant with Roman Polanski's baby.

Debra visited the set of the film and raved afterwards that watching Robbie portray her sister "made me cry because she sounded just like Sharon."

Lawrence opened up about her looks in October, stating she was planning on having a boob job after welcoming her second child.

RadarOnline.com revealed she's keen to have surgery after admitting her body hasn't "bounced back" like it did when she had her first child, son Cy.

She said: "Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one. Second one, nothing bounced back."

Picture of Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Lawrence told how she wants a boob job ahead of a nude scene she's filming this year.

Her decision to go under the knife was prompted by a nude scene she's set to film this year for a new movie role.

Lawrence insisted she would still be getting the op if she wasn't a famous actress, saying: "Maybe I wouldn't be hustling to the appointment in the same way. But I think yes."

The actress, who is married to husband Cooke Maroney, revealed she gets Botox but always makes sure she can still use her forehead in order to act.

The mom-of-two doesn't get fillers, as they can be seen on camera, but teased she'll get a facelift in the future, saying: "Believe me, I'm gonna."

