Monster Mom Casey Anthony Blasts J.D. Vance For Protecting 'Gestapo' ICE Agents After Fatal Minneapolis Shooting
Jan. 15 2026, Published 12:44 p.m. ET
Casey Anthony has slammed Vice President J.D. Vance for protecting "Gestapo agents in ICE," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Anthony, 39, who was acquitted of her three-year-old daughter Caylee's murder, called out the vice president following his response to the killing of Minnesota mom Renee Nicole Good by agent Jonathan Ross on January 7.
At a White House press conference, held a day after Good was fatally shot, Vance said her death was a "tragedy of her own making" as he repeated claims she "attacked" the agent, whose actions he applauded.
'Tot Mom' Slams Vice President and ICE
Vance went on to claim ICE agents were "protected by absolute immunity" and insisted Ross "was doing his job."
The vice president's claims sparked backlash from legal experts who noted federal officers can face criminal charges from state prosecutors, though the courts ultimately determine whether or not immunity can be applied.
"Dear Vice President JD Vance," Anthony began a fiery Substack post criticizing Vance. "There is no such thing as a federal law enforcement officer having immunity because it is convenient for you and this Administration. This applies to your Gestapo agents in ICE."
Anthony Demands Accountability
"This crime needs to be investigated as all other officer-involved crimes need to be investigated in our country," Anthony demanded. "Release the reports. Release the body camera footage if there is any."
"Hold this man accountable as you would if the woman he shot in cold blood would (had) fired upon him or anyone else," she added.
Anthony then took a swing at "corrupt" Attorney General Pam Bondi, who worked as a prosecutor in Florida when the 39-year-old was on trial and later oversaw appeals in the case as the state's attorney general.
"From those of us in the legal world, you should try consulting with someone other than the corrupt Attorney General of the United States to get your information about how our legal system and our Constitution are applied to ALL citizens, yourself included," she wrote. "We know that you are all complicit in taking this out of the hands of the State of Minnesota, where the crime was committed."
"We will not be blindly lead astray by your lies and manipulation of the facts," Anthony warned. "We are watching. We are holding our government officials accountable. We are holding our federal law enforcement agents accountable."
Internet Tells Anthony to 'Sit This One Out'
The woman once considered "America's most hated mom" concluded her post by calling for justice for the families of victims of agent-involved shootings.
"This is the ninth shooting since September. Where is the justice these victims and their families deserve?" she asked. "You swore an oath to uphold the laws of the United States Constitution. We hold you to that oath."
Despite Anthony's passionate message, social media users overwhelmingly agreed she needed to take a seat on the issue.
"Too bad we can't get OJ's take on the situation," mocked one X user as a second wrote, "Tot mom should sit this one out."