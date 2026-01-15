Monster Mom Casey Anthony Blasts J.D. Vance For Protecting 'Gestapo' ICE Agents After Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

Casey Anthony has slammed Vice President J.D. Vance for protecting "Gestapo agents in ICE," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Anthony, 39, who was acquitted of her three-year-old daughter Caylee's murder, called out the vice president following his response to the killing of Minnesota mom Renee Nicole Good by agent Jonathan Ross on January 7.

At a White House press conference, held a day after Good was fatally shot, Vance said her death was a "tragedy of her own making" as he repeated claims she "attacked" the agent, whose actions he applauded.