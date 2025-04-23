Your tip
Casey Anthony

Inside Casey Anthony's Shocking Side Hustle — 'Most Hated Mom' Is 'Making More Money Than She Ever Made' 14 Years After Being Acquitted of Daughter's Death

Photo of Casey Anthony
Source: MEGA

Casey Anthony is trying to reclaim her story.

April 23 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Casey Anthony has found a surprising new way to make money off of her fame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former murder suspect is now said to be raking in more cash than ever before.

where is casey anthony now tiktok her life years after daughter murder trial
Source: @caseyanthony_substack/TikTok

Anthony recently joined TikTok and Substack.

Anthony has recently returned to the public eye, joining TikTok almost 15 years after she was found not guilty in her daughter Caylee's death.

As the 39-year-old works to establish a new identity, she's also decided to open up her life to others – for a price.

Anthony has just introduced her own Substack – a new platform rising in popularity that allows fans and followers to pay to subscribe to a celebrity's personal writings, videos, and other communications.

In Anthony's case, subscription prices start at $10 a month, and can climb as high as $250 for a year. That'll get you the chance to personally interact and message her.

On the front page of her Substack, Anthony shared: "It has been more than 16 years since my name became a household one. Everyone seems to have an opinion – about me, and about my life. I am an advocate, a researcher. These are my words, this is my REAL life."

Source: @caseyanthony_substack/TikTok
Her new endeavor has already proven profitable, according to friends.

One pal told Daily Mail: "It's been very lucrative. She's making more money than she ever made before, and she's bragging about it to everyone."

The woman once dubbed America's 'Most Hated Mom' is apparently pulling in at least $10,000 a month.

"She won't give specifics, but she says it's in the mid five figures," the friend revealed.

Substack does not release the financial information of their users.

Anthony is also trying to regain control of her reputation, recently sharing on TikTok that she has become a "legal advocate."

In one of her first videos on the platform she explained: "I am a legal advocate, I am a researcher, I’ve been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.

"For those of you who don't know, my name is Casey Anthony. My daughter is Caylee Anthony. My parents are George and Cindy Anthony. This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done. … The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself."

She also hinted at the brutal backlash she has received since becoming an obsession of millions in 2008.

"As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing, as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008," she continued.

"I am proverbially standing in the light, embracing this piece, still going to keep my privacy intact…and I will explain in great detail why it's so important for people to protect their privacy. … With the current climate in our country especially, it's that much more important."

