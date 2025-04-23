Inside Casey Anthony's Shocking Side Hustle — 'Most Hated Mom' Is 'Making More Money Than She Ever Made' 14 Years After Being Acquitted of Daughter's Death

Anthony has recently returned to the public eye, joining TikTok almost 15 years after she was found not guilty in her daughter Caylee's death.

As the 39-year-old works to establish a new identity, she's also decided to open up her life to others – for a price.

Anthony has just introduced her own Substack – a new platform rising in popularity that allows fans and followers to pay to subscribe to a celebrity's personal writings, videos, and other communications.

In Anthony's case, subscription prices start at $10 a month, and can climb as high as $250 for a year. That'll get you the chance to personally interact and message her.

On the front page of her Substack, Anthony shared: "It has been more than 16 years since my name became a household one. Everyone seems to have an opinion – about me, and about my life. I am an advocate, a researcher. These are my words, this is my REAL life."