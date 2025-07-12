Infamous 'Tot Mom' Casey Anthony is Nearly Unrecognizable as She's Spotted Cozying Up With New Boyfriend — an Ex-Cop-Turned-Gun Store Owner

According to recent reports, the notorious Florida woman was seen enjoying food and drinks with Beauchemin in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Photographs circulating on social media depict the two cozying up at a local sports bar on a Wednesday night, capturing a moment that many found troubling, given Anthony's complicated past.

Anthony, now 39, has been under the spotlight for years following the infamous disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Marie, in 2008. The child's remains were found months later, leading to a trial that polarized opinions across the nation.

While Casey was acquitted of murder charges, the dark shadow of that case lingers, and public speculation still surrounds her character.