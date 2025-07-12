Infamous 'Tot Mom' Casey Anthony is Nearly Unrecognizable as She's Spotted Cozying Up With New Boyfriend — an Ex-Cop-Turned-Gun Store Owner
Casey Anthony, a figure embroiled in legal and moral controversies, has been spotted in a "situationship" with ex-cop-turned-gun store owner Ben Beauchemin, RadarOnline.com can report.
Once dubbed the "most hated mom in America", Anthony has been attempting to re-enter society since her highly publicized trial in 2011.
Casey Anthony Sighting
According to recent reports, the notorious Florida woman was seen enjoying food and drinks with Beauchemin in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Photographs circulating on social media depict the two cozying up at a local sports bar on a Wednesday night, capturing a moment that many found troubling, given Anthony's complicated past.
Anthony, now 39, has been under the spotlight for years following the infamous disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Marie, in 2008. The child's remains were found months later, leading to a trial that polarized opinions across the nation.
While Casey was acquitted of murder charges, the dark shadow of that case lingers, and public speculation still surrounds her character.
Ben Beauchemin
Beauchemin — who is also a former U.S. Army Ranger — has become entwined in Anthony's life. Sources close to the situation revealed that the two are not officially dating, but rather are engaged in a "situationship".
Sources claim Beauchemin became more reclusive after the news of his relationship with Anthony surfaced. He reportedly shut down his Facebook page and distanced himself from family members, who, according to one insider, "had no clue that he and Anthony even knew each other". This shift has raised eyebrows, as Beauchemin has previously shared his thoughts on handling gun rights and voting, giving insight into his character that seems to clash with the notorious reputation of his new companion.
Their 'Situationship'
In a January 2024 article by The New York Times, Beauchemin candidly expressed his internal conflict regarding his opinions and social circle.
He was quoted as saying: "I have a lot of liberal friends, and I sometimes don't wanna tell them that I own a gun store."
The businessman added: "There's a part of me that believes it would be business suicide to admit that I am liberal, and I just happen to really love the Second Amendment."
Despite the backlash that follows her every step, Anthony continues to rebrand herself. Earlier this year, she emerged as a vocal advocate for women's and LGBTQ issues, positioning herself against President Donald Trump.
Online Reactions
The sighting of Anthony and Beauchemin has sparked discussions across social media platforms, with users sharing their opinions on the nature of their relationship.
Many online critics have expressed disbelief that someone with Beauchemin's background could be involved with Anthony. Some even suggested the pairing speaks volumes about both individuals' character, likening the relationship to a ticking time bomb.