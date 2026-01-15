Karoline Leavitt Defends Trump's 'Personal Habits' After RFK Jr. Admitted He's Not Sure How The Don Is 'Alive' While Exposing His Dangerous Health Decisions
Jan. 15 2026, Published 11:58 a.m. ET
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has come to the defense of her boss, President Trump, and his eating habits, RadarOnline.com can report.
The president's well-being has been called out once again, this time by his own health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Trump's Push to 'Make America Healthy Again'
President Trump has been promoting his new "Make America Healthy Again" campaign, and signed a bill on Wednesday allowing schools to offer whole milk – something cheered by "MAGA moms" and Trump supporters.
However, Trump's own health continues to be a topic of discussion on Capitol Hill. In a podcast interview with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, Kennedy Jr. confessed he doesn't know how the 79-year-old Trump is still alive, with his terrible eating habits.
When asked for a reaction to the blunt comment, Leavitt told Politico the president has more of a "do as I say, not as I do" philosophy.
"The president has his own personal habits," Leavitt said. "But he understands the movement and the power behind all of these moms who have united in pushing for a real public health change, and he fully supports it and gets it."
Trump's 'Pumping Himself Full of Poison'
But it looks like RFJ Jr. doesn't "get" the president – or his "unhinged" eating habits.
"The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald's and, you know, candy and Diet Coke," Kennedy told Miller. "But he drinks Diet Coke at all times.
"He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is. He's just pumping himself full of poison all day long."
Kennedy Jr. was quick to backpedal on his critical comments, clarifying: "He does eat pretty good food usually. I mean, he's got incredible health."
The secretary also shared that Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump's Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service, examined the president's medical records and said he has the "highest testosterone level that he’s ever seen for an individual over 70 years old."
"I know the president will be happy that I repeat that," Kennedy Jr. quipped.
Trump Exercises His Right Not To Exercise
Trump's weight was revealed in 2023 to be tipping the scales at 240 pounds, putting him in the category of obese despite his 6-foot-3 frame. But don't expect to see him working out in a gym anytime soon.
"I just don't like it. It’s boring," Trump told the Wall Street Journal on January 2, saying the only physical activity he participates in is his beloved golfing.
"To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me."
Despite his distaste for working up a sweat, Trump boasted, "My health is perfect" and reiterated on his Truth Social platform, "The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH'" physically as well as cognitively.
Trump Has Considered GLP-1 Meds
The president chalked up his incredible amounts of energy to his parents, who were the same way throughout their lives.
"Genetics are very important. And I have very good genetics," Trump said of his energy levels that have nothing to do with eating right or exercising.
Still, despite claiming that he's the healthiest president ever, Trump did recently make the rare admission that he could stand to lose a few pounds and could probably benefit from popular medical weight-loss breakthroughs like Ozempic and Wegovy.
When asked by the New York Times if he's ever tried medications, he admitted: "No, I have not, (but) I probably should."