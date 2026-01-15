Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Karoline Leavitt Defends Trump's 'Personal Habits' After RFK Jr. Admitted He's Not Sure How The Don Is 'Alive' While Exposing His Dangerous Health Decisions

karoline leavitt and donald trump
Source: mega

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Donald Trump's eating habits.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 15 2026, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has come to the defense of her boss, President Trump, and his eating habits, RadarOnline.com can report.

The president's well-being has been called out once again, this time by his own health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Push to 'Make America Healthy Again'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
RFK jr and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. questioned how the president is still alive with his greasy diet.

President Trump has been promoting his new "Make America Healthy Again" campaign, and signed a bill on Wednesday allowing schools to offer whole milk – something cheered by "MAGA moms" and Trump supporters.

However, Trump's own health continues to be a topic of discussion on Capitol Hill. In a podcast interview with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, Kennedy Jr. confessed he doesn't know how the 79-year-old Trump is still alive, with his terrible eating habits.

When asked for a reaction to the blunt comment, Leavitt told Politico the president has more of a "do as I say, not as I do" philosophy.

"The president has his own personal habits," Leavitt said. "But he understands the movement and the power behind all of these moms who have united in pushing for a real public health change, and he fully supports it and gets it."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's 'Pumping Himself Full of Poison'

donald trump, elon musk, rfk jr., don jr. and fast food to go
Source: mega

Trump served McDonald's to Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk in November 2024.

But it looks like RFJ Jr. doesn't "get" the president – or his "unhinged" eating habits.

"The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald's and, you know, candy and Diet Coke," Kennedy told Miller. "But he drinks Diet Coke at all times.

"He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is. He's just pumping himself full of poison all day long."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Acyn/X

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Donald Trump has 'incredible health.'

Kennedy Jr. was quick to backpedal on his critical comments, clarifying: "He does eat pretty good food usually. I mean, he's got incredible health."

The secretary also shared that Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump's Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service, examined the president's medical records and said he has the "highest testosterone level that he’s ever seen for an individual over 70 years old."

"I know the president will be happy that I repeat that," Kennedy Jr. quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Exercises His Right Not To Exercise

donald trump and take out
Source: mega

Trump served a fast food smorgasbord to his White House guests.

Trump's weight was revealed in 2023 to be tipping the scales at 240 pounds, putting him in the category of obese despite his 6-foot-3 frame. But don't expect to see him working out in a gym anytime soon.

"I just don't like it. It’s boring," Trump told the Wall Street Journal on January 2, saying the only physical activity he participates in is his beloved golfing.

"To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me."

Despite his distaste for working up a sweat, Trump boasted, "My health is perfect" and reiterated on his Truth Social platform, "The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH'" physically as well as cognitively.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Composite photo of Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens

'This is Insane': Candace Owens Faces Intense Backlash After Claiming Charlie Kirk Was a 'Time Traveler Targeted by Powerful Forces' and 'Marked' as a Young Child

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jimmy Kimmel

Trump's Enemy Jimmy Kimmel Torches Prez's Bizarre 'Hole Milk' Rant During Live TV Conference

Trump Has Considered GLP-1 Meds

donald trump playing golf
Source: mega

The president has confessed he might be a candidate for Wegovy.

The president chalked up his incredible amounts of energy to his parents, who were the same way throughout their lives.

"Genetics are very important. And I have very good genetics," Trump said of his energy levels that have nothing to do with eating right or exercising.

Still, despite claiming that he's the healthiest president ever, Trump did recently make the rare admission that he could stand to lose a few pounds and could probably benefit from popular medical weight-loss breakthroughs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

When asked by the New York Times if he's ever tried medications, he admitted: "No, I have not, (but) I probably should."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.