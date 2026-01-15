Karoline Leavitt Defends Trump's 'Personal Habits' After RFK Jr. Admitted He's Not Sure How The Don Is 'Alive' While Exposing His Dangerous Health Decisions

President Trump has been promoting his new "Make America Healthy Again" campaign, and signed a bill on Wednesday allowing schools to offer whole milk – something cheered by "MAGA moms" and Trump supporters.

However, Trump's own health continues to be a topic of discussion on Capitol Hill. In a podcast interview with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, Kennedy Jr. confessed he doesn't know how the 79-year-old Trump is still alive, with his terrible eating habits.

When asked for a reaction to the blunt comment, Leavitt told Politico the president has more of a "do as I say, not as I do" philosophy.

"The president has his own personal habits," Leavitt said. "But he understands the movement and the power behind all of these moms who have united in pushing for a real public health change, and he fully supports it and gets it."