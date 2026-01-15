'This is Insane': Candace Owens Faces Intense Backlash After Claiming Charlie Kirk Was a 'Time Traveler Targeted by Powerful Forces' and 'Marked' as a Young Child

Owens began by stating it was "an absolute fact" that Kirk "thought he was a time traveler."

"He told me he was a time traveler repeatedly," she reiterated. "I showed you guys that text message exchange. I said to him in response that I didn't feel the same way and I thought I was from another planet. That I was an alien. My entire life. Just do not get it here."

"This planet is ghetto," Owens continued. "That's how I feel. I don't understand it. The rules don't make sense."

She then turned to talking about cats, insisting they "think humanity is ghetto" and "don't want to be around us."