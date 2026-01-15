'This is Insane': Candace Owens Faces Intense Backlash After Claiming Charlie Kirk Was a 'Time Traveler Targeted by Powerful Forces' and 'Marked' as a Young Child
Jan. 15 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
Candace Owens is facing intense backlash after claiming Charlie Kirk was a "time traveler targeted by powerful forces," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Owens, who is no stranger to sharing conspiracy theories related to Kirk, took to her YouTube show to share her latest thoughts.
Candace Owens Said Charlie Kirk Being a 'Time Traveler' Is an 'Absolute Fact'
Owens began by stating it was "an absolute fact" that Kirk "thought he was a time traveler."
"He told me he was a time traveler repeatedly," she reiterated. "I showed you guys that text message exchange. I said to him in response that I didn't feel the same way and I thought I was from another planet. That I was an alien. My entire life. Just do not get it here."
"This planet is ghetto," Owens continued. "That's how I feel. I don't understand it. The rules don't make sense."
She then turned to talking about cats, insisting they "think humanity is ghetto" and "don't want to be around us."
Candace Owens Alleges Charlie Kirk Was a 'Marked Man'
Owens later went on to insist Kirk was a "marked" man.
"Charlie may have been marked since he was a child," she said. "We've discussed these gate programs they have in school, and I just think on the basis of what he told me that when he was really young they wanted to drug him, but his mother said no, and he was really grateful for that.
"And instead they decided that they could send him to this X-Men school," she added, noting it was a "school for the gifted."
Later, she belabored her point, claiming they "knew something about Charlie" and "that's why they had him marked."
She also explained unnamed actors thought killing Kirk could change a future outcome.
"For the first time in his life, Charlie picked his head up and began to push back in a meaningful way," she elaborated, noting this resistance caused people in the "deep state" to worry.
Candace Owens Ripped Apart for Her Comments on Charlie Kirk
Owens was ripped to shreds on social media platform X for what she said.
"I cannot even imagine how she says this stuff with a straight face," one person wrote, while another stated, "So we can believe that he had special x-men powers but it’s insane to believe that his neck could stop a bullet? Her kind of special belongs on a short bus."
"She is just pulling things out of her a-- at this point," another person exclaimed. "Charlie Kirk attended a public high school, Wheeling High School. He attended Christian Heritage Academy before that. If those are X-Men schools, I am an X-Man. I attended a private Christian grade school & a Jesuit HS."
"Why the hell are they allowing her to go on social media and talk nonsense???" another X member posted. "This is insane!"
Candace Owens Has Been Taking a Lot of Heat
Owens has taken a lot of heat for continuing to spew conspiracy theories about Kirk and comments she's made about his wife, Erika.
Things escalated so much that Erika publicly asked those fueling this type of rhetoric to "stop."
This led to a sit-down meeting between Owens and Erika, although that seemingly hasn't stopped Owens from speaking.