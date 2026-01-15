Your tip
Trump's Enemy Jimmy Kimmel Torches Prez's Bizarre 'Hole Milk' Rant During Live TV Conference

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel asked if Donald Trump thinks 'we think milk comes from a hole.'

Jan. 15 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump's enemy Jimmy Kimmel torched the president's bizarre "hole milk" rant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This morning, I read that Trump was holding an MLK event in the Oval Office. It turned out it wasn’t...about MLK. It was about M-I-L-K," Kimmel said on his show.

The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act

Source: The Hill/YouTube

Donald Trump rambled on about whole milk in the Oval Office.

Kimmel then cut to footage of Trump in the Oval Office. His administration was gathered there for the signing of a bipartisan bill that would allow schools to offer whole milk and two-percent milk to kids. The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act overturns restrictions created under Barack Obama that only allowed schools to offer fat-free or low-fat milk.

"You see that beautiful milk? That’s what we're here for," Trump stated. "We're going to be discussing milk and whole milk. We have some milk here."

He went on to note the milk carton on his desk had been there for five days and that his friend Dr. Ben Carson "drinks a lot of milk."

Donald Trump Clarified Whole Milk Is Spelled With a W

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted 'whole milk is right.'

Trump continued going on about whole milk, sharing, "Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, whole milk is right. Whole milk. It’s actually a legal definition, whole milk, and it’s whole with a 'w' for those of you that have a problem."

"That's right. It’s not 'hole' milk. It’s 'whole' milk," the Don bizarrely clarified.

Kimmel was dumbfounded by Trump's word salad on milk.

"Does he think that we think that milk comes from a hole?" he jibed. "I mean, if there’s milk coming from your hole, you either need to get to a doctor or a farm and quit."

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Donald Trump for Closing His Eyes

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Trump for taking 'a little nap' in the Oval Office.

Kimmel also commented on Trump closing his eyes while members of his cabinet were talking up whole milk.

"So then, after a nice glass of warm milk that was on his desk for five days, it was time for a little nap," he said. "He’s getting good at nodding at the right times, right?"

While whole milk was being promoted by Trump's administration for its health benefits, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently exposed the Prez for having "unhinged" eating habits.

"The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is," Kennedy Jr. shared on a podcast.

Donald Trump's 'Got Incredible Health,' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shared

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. insisted Donald Trump eats 'pretty good food usually.'

In terms of why Trump eats fast food, Kennedy Jr. noted he "trusts it" and "doesn’t want to get sick when he's on the road."

"He does eat pretty good food usually," he elaborated. "I mean, he's got incredible health."

Kennedy Jr. also touted Trump as "the most energetic person any of us have ever met."

"Secretary Kennedy is right," Kush Desai, a White House spokesperson, shared. "As his golf championships and flawless physical report results indicate, President Trump has the constitution and energy levels most young people could only dream of having."

