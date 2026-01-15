Trump's Enemy Jimmy Kimmel Torches Prez's Bizarre 'Hole Milk' Rant During Live TV Conference

"This morning, I read that Trump was holding an MLK event in the Oval Office. It turned out it wasn’t...about MLK. It was about M-I-L-K," Kimmel said on his show.

Kimmel then cut to footage of Trump in the Oval Office. His administration was gathered there for the signing of a bipartisan bill that would allow schools to offer whole milk and two-percent milk to kids. The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act overturns restrictions created under Barack Obama that only allowed schools to offer fat-free or low-fat milk.

"You see that beautiful milk? That’s what we're here for," Trump stated. "We're going to be discussing milk and whole milk. We have some milk here."

He went on to note the milk carton on his desk had been there for five days and that his friend Dr. Ben Carson "drinks a lot of milk."