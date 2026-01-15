Jacob Elordi Rekindles Relationship with Olivia Jade after 'Cozying' up to Tom Cruise's ex Ana de Armas at the Golden Globes
Jan. 15 2026, Published 8:50 a.m. ET
Jacob Elordi has rekindled his romance with ex Olivia Jade, days after "cozying" up to Ana de Armas at the Golden Globes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Euphoria star, 28, was spotted leaving a New York hotel with Jade, 26, before climbing into a SUV with the actor's beloved dog, Layla.
On And Off Relationship
The pair dated for four years before calling it quits in August. They briefly got back together and then officially went their separate ways in October.
But the new sighting suggests their relationship is far from over, even though Elordi appeared to enjoy being in the company of de Armas, 37, on Sunday night.
As RadarOnline.com reported the former co-stars, who appeared in 2022 movie Deep Water, held hands as they were holding a conversation inside the Beverly Hilton among star-studded guests.
According to onlookers, De Armas, 37, held a small smile on her face as she talked with the Frankenstein actor, who was shortlisted for two gongs.
He also lightly touched her arm as the pair shared a laugh before the main ceremony kicked off.
Romance Kept Away From Prying Eyes
During the course of their relationship, Elordi and Jade never walked the red carpet together and kept details of their romance private.
Last September, prior to their most recent reported breakup, Jade was seen accompanying Elordi to the premiere of Netflix's Frankenstein at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The influencer quietly supported the actor during the screening of the film — which was released on the streaming site on November 7.
Knives Out star de Armas ended her nine-month romance Tom Cruise in October.
The former couple were first romantically linked back in February 2025 and were seen on other public outings together afterwards.
Single After Cruise Split
They were also spotted holding hands during a getaway to Vermont in July of last year.
RadarOnline.com told how de Armas pulled the plug on the relationship because she couldn't tolerate his control freak tendencies.
And Cruise was fuming as he believes the Cuban-born actress used him to boost her career.
An insider said: "Ana's friends aren't shocked they didn't last.
"She got swept up in the excitement of dating a huge movie star, but they could see from the start that the dynamic was totally off-balance.
"Tom was constantly micromanaging her, telling her how to handle everything from her image to her workouts to her career choices.
“At first, she was flattered, but eventually she felt suffocated. She asked for space and Tom took it hard. Things kind of snowballed from there."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the pair's romance zoomed from zero to 60, with Cruise feverishly planning to pop the question.
He fell hard and fast for the Blade Runner 2049 actress, who previously broke the heart of Ben Affleck, and spoiled her with gifts and lavish trips around Europe.
Despite the split, it is claimed that they're still hoping to work together, although pals say it will take the action hero – previously married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes – time to lick his wounds.