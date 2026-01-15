EXCLUSIVE: Why Sandra Bullock Vanished — How Still-Grieving Star is 'Leaning On Very Close Circle of Friends' as She Continues Reclusive Life
Jan. 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Sandra Bullock continues to rely on a circle of friends for support after losing her longtime partner Bryan Randall, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Behind the scenes, Hollywood pals Jennifer Aniston, her Speed costar Keanu Reeves and Practical Magic sister Nicole Kidman have stood by Bullock, 61, since Randall passed in August 2023, according to insiders.
Friends Help Sandra Survive Loss
A pal claimed: "Sandra has close friends that she's known for decades who have all stepped up for her in different ways.
"She constantly talks about how blessed she is in the friend department. She's a homebody, but she will visit friends, although most of the time she'd rather people come to her and everyone is very accommodating.
"Not that she has a ton of downtime. Her son, Louis, is 15 now, so she's constantly chauffeuring him around to one thing or another. Her daughter, Laila, who's 13, has a lot of activities too, so she's kept very busy.
"But there are still hard days when she really misses Bryan and feels lonely. She's still adjusting to life without him. Sandra is very proactive and does therapy, which she says has been a huge help.
"But even more than therapy, she says it's her friends that have gotten her through this."
Work And Friendship Heal Wounds
The Oscar-winning actress is also slowly getting back to work. She's set to do an upcoming romantic thriller with Reeves and recently wrapped Practical Magic 2 with Kidman.
The two have maintained a close friendship since playing witchy sisters in 1998's Practical Magic, sources say, and that bond was a key reason they agreed to the sequel.
They leaned on each other heavily during filming, with Kidman, 58, consoling Bullock on Randall's loss, while Bullock helped Kidman dust herself off in the wake of her divorce from Keith Urban, added the source.
A Stronger Bond This Time
"To get Practical Magic 2 done, Nicole and Sandra had to get on the same page quickly because they were in a ton of scenes together and they both have pretty significant family commitments on top of that," said a source.
"They created a support network that extended from their assistants to studio executives to their hair and makeup people. Sandra and Nicole are much closer now than they were almost 30 years ago when they made the first movie – and that was the whole goal of this project."