Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sandra Bullock
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Sandra Bullock Vanished — How Still-Grieving Star is 'Leaning On Very Close Circle of Friends' as She Continues Reclusive Life

Sandra Bullock has remained reclusive as she leans on a close circle of friends while grieving privately.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock has remained reclusive as she leans on a close circle of friends while grieving privately.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sandra Bullock continues to rely on a circle of friends for support after losing her longtime partner Bryan Randall, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Behind the scenes, Hollywood pals Jennifer Aniston, her Speed costar Keanu Reeves and Practical Magic sister Nicole Kidman have stood by Bullock, 61, since Randall passed in August 2023, according to insiders.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends Help Sandra Survive Loss

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Aniston and Keanu Reeves have supported Sandra Bullock since Bryan Randall's death in August 2023.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston and Keanu Reeves have supported Sandra Bullock since Bryan Randall's death in August 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

A pal claimed: "Sandra has close friends that she's known for decades who have all stepped up for her in different ways.

"She constantly talks about how blessed she is in the friend department. She's a homebody, but she will visit friends, although most of the time she'd rather people come to her and everyone is very accommodating.

"Not that she has a ton of downtime. Her son, Louis, is 15 now, so she's constantly chauffeuring him around to one thing or another. Her daughter, Laila, who's 13, has a lot of activities too, so she's kept very busy.

"But there are still hard days when she really misses Bryan and feels lonely. She's still adjusting to life without him. Sandra is very proactive and does therapy, which she says has been a huge help.

"But even more than therapy, she says it's her friends that have gotten her through this."

Article continues below advertisement

Work And Friendship Heal Wounds

Article continues below advertisement
Nicole Kidman leaned on Bullock during filming of 'Practical Magic 2' following her divorce from Keith Urban.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman leaned on Bullock during filming of 'Practical Magic 2' following her divorce from Keith Urban.

Article continues below advertisement

The Oscar-winning actress is also slowly getting back to work. She's set to do an upcoming romantic thriller with Reeves and recently wrapped Practical Magic 2 with Kidman.

The two have maintained a close friendship since playing witchy sisters in 1998's Practical Magic, sources say, and that bond was a key reason they agreed to the sequel.

They leaned on each other heavily during filming, with Kidman, 58, consoling Bullock on Randall's loss, while Bullock helped Kidman dust herself off in the wake of her divorce from Keith Urban, added the source.

Article continues below advertisement

A Stronger Bond This Time

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Beloved anchor Craig Melvin's new scented candle company, Melvin Made, has sparked a blaze of backlash at NBC.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' Anchor Craig Melvin's New Scented Candle Company Sparks 'Blaze of Backlash' at NBC – Despite Its Charity Link

Beyonce's new look and booty has sparked backlash as fans react to allegations singer got plastic surgery.

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé's Big Bucks on Nips N Tucks! How Singing Sensation's New Look and Booty are Striking Sour Chord With Fans

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Bullock is returning to work with Reeves after wrapping 'Practical Magic 2' with Kidman.
Source: MEGA

Bullock is returning to work with Reeves after wrapping 'Practical Magic 2' with Kidman.

"To get Practical Magic 2 done, Nicole and Sandra had to get on the same page quickly because they were in a ton of scenes together and they both have pretty significant family commitments on top of that," said a source.

"They created a support network that extended from their assistants to studio executives to their hair and makeup people. Sandra and Nicole are much closer now than they were almost 30 years ago when they made the first movie – and that was the whole goal of this project."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.