EXCLUSIVE: Why Sandra Bullock Vanished — How Still-Grieving Star is 'Leaning On Very Close Circle of Friends' as She Continues Reclusive Life

Behind the scenes, Hollywood pals Jennifer Aniston , her Speed costar Keanu Reeves and Practical Magic sister Nicole Kidman have stood by Bullock, 61, since Randall passed in August 2023, according to insiders.

Sandra Bullock continues to rely on a circle of friends for support after losing her longtime partner Bryan Randall , RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

A pal claimed: "Sandra has close friends that she's known for decades who have all stepped up for her in different ways.

"She constantly talks about how blessed she is in the friend department. She's a homebody, but she will visit friends, although most of the time she'd rather people come to her and everyone is very accommodating.

"Not that she has a ton of downtime. Her son, Louis, is 15 now, so she's constantly chauffeuring him around to one thing or another. Her daughter, Laila, who's 13, has a lot of activities too, so she's kept very busy.

"But there are still hard days when she really misses Bryan and feels lonely. She's still adjusting to life without him. Sandra is very proactive and does therapy, which she says has been a huge help.

"But even more than therapy, she says it's her friends that have gotten her through this."