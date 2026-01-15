Freddie Mercury's 'Secret' Daughter Dead: 'Bibi' Passes Away Aged 48 Following Long Battle with Spinal Cancer Months After her Existence was Revealed
Jan. 15 2026, Published 7:56 a.m. ET
Freddie Mercury's "secret" daughter has tragically passed away aged 48, just months after her existence was revealed.
RadarOnline.com can report "Bibi", as the Queen frontman called her, died after a long battle with a rare cancer.
Kept Secret From The World
Author Lesley Ann Jones revealed her existence in the bombshell book Love, Freddie, published last summer and the writer has today said Mercury also called her his "trésor" — French for treasure — and his "little froggie."
The Queen songs Bijou (Jewel) and Don't Try So Hard were written about her, she claimed.
The iconic singer had a close relationship with Bibi until his death in 1991 but her identity was kept underwraps.
Bibi's widower Thomas said she passed away "peacefully after a long battle with chordoma, a rare spinal cancer, leaving two sons aged nine and seven."
He added: "B is now with her beloved and loving father in the world of thoughts. Her ashes were scattered to the wind over the Alps."
Jones said the Queen frontman secretly fathered Bibi during an affair in 1976 – and said last year that she has DNA evidence to back it up.
Passed Away 'Peacefully'
Jones said: "I am devastated by the loss of this woman who became my close friend, who had come to me with a selfless aim: to brush aside all those who have had free rein with Freddie's story for 32 years, to challenge their lies and their rewriting of his life, and to deliver the truth.
"At the end of her life, it was all that mattered to her. She was very ill throughout the 4 years that we worked together. But she was on a mission. She put herself and her own needs last."
The book told how Mercury fathered a child with a married friend, and kept the child’s existence a closely guarded secret.
She saw him in concert and would trace his tours with Queen on a globe he gave her.
The book is based on 17 volumes of journals given to ‘B’ by her late father in 1991 before he died in 1991 of bronchial pneumonia caused by Aids.
Ex-Fiancée 'Astonished' By Daughter Claims
EXCLUSIVE: Who's In and Who's Out of 'Real Housewives of Orange County' for Season 20 — as We Reveal the One Major Star STILL in Limbo and Who Got the Axe
In August, before Love, Freddie came out, Mercury's former fiancée Mary Austin gave an interview insisting she would be "astonished" if the late frontman had a daughter.
She said she had no knowledge of such a child; and maintained that the star did not keep diaries, journals or notebooks.
Jones said: "Her cancer reared originally when she was very young. It's the real reason why the family relocated quite frequently, so that they could access the best treatment at the time for chordoma: a rare form of spinal cancer that was always going to kill her.
"She had been in remission for some years when it reared again. That was when she decided to contact me. She had read my 2021 book about Freddie, Love of My Life.
"She emailed me to say that I had come closer to the real Freddie in that book than any previous writer or film maker — she particularly loathed Queen's film Bohemian Rhapsody — but that there were 'still some things I should know.'
"We worked together for four years to get the book written and published — on borrowed time.
"Last summer, towards the end of her life, she, her husband and two young children undertook an epic trip of a lifetime to South America.
"Against the odds, she was able to get to the Inca ruins at Macchu Pichu, her 'bucket list' destination.
"When they returned at summer's end, she went straight into a treatment programme of four days in hospital for chemo, three days at home with her family. Our book was published on 5th September."