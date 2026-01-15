Freddie Mercury's 'Secret' Daughter Dead: 'Bibi' Passes Away Aged 48 Following Long Battle with Spinal Cancer Months After her Existence was Revealed

Author Lesley Ann Jones revealed her existence in the bombshell book Love, Freddie, published last summer and the writer has today said Mercury also called her his "trésor" — French for treasure — and his "little froggie."

The Queen songs Bijou (Jewel) and Don't Try So Hard were written about her, she claimed.

The iconic singer had a close relationship with Bibi until his death in 1991 but her identity was kept underwraps.

Bibi's widower Thomas said she passed away "peacefully after a long battle with chordoma, a rare spinal cancer, leaving two sons aged nine and seven."

He added: "B is now with her beloved and loving father in the world of thoughts. Her ashes were scattered to the wind over the Alps."

Jones said the Queen frontman secretly fathered Bibi during an affair in 1976 – and said last year that she has DNA evidence to back it up.