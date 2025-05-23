Freddie Mercury’s 'Secret Love Child Revealed': Mystery Woman Drops Bombshell and Spills Details on Legendary Queen Frontman — 'He Cherished Me Like a Treasured Possession'

The book, Love, Freddie, has revealed the woman, who is only identified as B, was conceived accidentally during an affair Mercury had in 1976 with the wife of one of his closest friends.

Now 48, she lives in Europe and works in the medical field.

While she has always known the legendary singer was her dad, few others knew of her existence. Only Mercury's bandmates, parents, sister and his long-term partner, Mary Austin, were aware of her.

Before his tragic death in 1991 at the age of 45, Mercury had a number of relationships with men and women.

B is also a mother herself, making Mercury a posthumous grandfather.