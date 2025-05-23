Freddie Mercury’s 'Secret Love Child Revealed': Mystery Woman Drops Bombshell and Spills Details on Legendary Queen Frontman — 'He Cherished Me Like a Treasured Possession'
Freddie Mercury's secret love child has stepped out of the shadows, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and has shared volumes of the Queen singer's biggest secrets with an author for an explosive new book.
The mystery woman had remained purposely out of the spotlight until now.
An Affair to Remember
The book, Love, Freddie, has revealed the woman, who is only identified as B, was conceived accidentally during an affair Mercury had in 1976 with the wife of one of his closest friends.
Now 48, she lives in Europe and works in the medical field.
While she has always known the legendary singer was her dad, few others knew of her existence. Only Mercury's bandmates, parents, sister and his long-term partner, Mary Austin, were aware of her.
Before his tragic death in 1991 at the age of 45, Mercury had a number of relationships with men and women.
B is also a mother herself, making Mercury a posthumous grandfather.
Close Relationship
Before his death from pneumonia caused by AIDS, Mercury gave his daughter 17 volumes of his personal journals, which have become the basis for the new book from rock biographer Lesley-Ann Jones.
In a handwritten letter included in the text, B writes: "Freddie Mercury was and is my father. We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life.
"He adored me and was devoted to me. The circumstances of my birth may seem, by most people's standards, unusual and even outrageous.
"That should come as no surprise. It never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me.
"He cherished me like a treasured possession."
Auction House
The revelation comes amid a Freddy family feud, after the singer's sister secretly splashed out $4million on Queen memorabilia the late frontman's ex put up for auction against the family's wishes.
To raise some quick cash, Austin sold some of her ex-fiancé's personal items at an auction, which left his sister, Kashmira Bulsara, devastated.
So in order to keep his belongings in the family, she successfully bid for them at London auction house Sotheby's alongside her son, anonymously, knowing Austin would be unlikely to sell directly to them.
A source said: "Kashmira was angry and upset to see so many of her beloved brother's possessions become available for anyone to buy.
"So she went for a private viewing, anonymously, with Jamal and her (personal attorney) before the auction to see which bits she wanted to try to get."
To the Rescue
When it finally came time for the big auction, Kashmira's personal attorney went in person to Sotheby’s and was on the phone to Kashmira throughout, relaying bids from the free-spending sister.
"Kashmira watched online and told her PA how much to bid for each item," the source continued. "They had set aside a huge budget, so they were actually very happy with the final figure laid out, despite paying well over the estimated price for each one.
"Of course, Kashmira appreciates how adored Freddie was across the world, but she was saddened to think of some of his sentimental belongings not being with his loved ones."