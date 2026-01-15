Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' Anchor Craig Melvin's New Scented Candle Company Sparks 'Blaze of Backlash' at NBC – Despite Its Charity Link

Beloved anchor Craig Melvin's new scented candle company, Melvin Made, has sparked a blaze of backlash at NBC.
Source: MEGA

Beloved anchor Craig Melvin's new scented candle company, Melvin Made, has sparked a blaze of backlash at NBC.

Jan. 15 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Today, anchor Craig Melvin's new scented candle company, Melvin Made, has sparked a blaze of backlash at NBC, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal – even though its proceeds are going toward cancer research.

NBC Once Banned Talent Merch

today anchor craig melvin candle company nbc backlash
Source: MEGA

Craig Melvin's candle business drew NBC criticism as insiders contrasted it with practices under Tom Brokaw and Matt Lauer.

One veteran insider said: "Tom Brokaw and Matt Lauer would never sell candles. Back in the day, this kind of thing wasn't just frowned upon at NBC News – it was banned."

Sources said for decades the Peacock Network barred news talent from selling personal merchandise over worries it would blur the line between journalism and lifestyle branding.

Craig's Family Business

NBC staffers said earlier network rules barred anchors from selling merchandise to avoid conflicts with journalism.
Source: MEGA

NBC staffers said earlier network rules barred anchors from selling merchandise to avoid conflicts with journalism.

And while those rules have softened, some staffers huff that Melvin's side hustle represents a breaking point.

Another NBC employee said: "It feels like the show has shifted from journalism to influencer culture."

Back in December 2025, Melvin told People magazine all about the candle business launch he started with his family.

The proceeds will benefit various cancer charities, including some of those that have helped Melvin's own relatives navigate care.

"I'm really excited about it," Melvin said at the time. "The goal is to sell these things and raise awareness about a variety of cancers to get people talking about screenings, listening to your body and talking about family histories. This is another tool to do that."

