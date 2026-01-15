Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé's Big Bucks on Nips N Tucks! How Singing Sensation's New Look and Booty are Striking Sour Chord With Fans

Source: MEGA

Beyonce's new look and booty has sparked backlash as fans react to allegations singer got plastic surgery.

Jan. 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Songbird Beyonce has fans divided over her bold new look and booty as insiders said the Beautiful Liar songbird splurged a huge wad on nip/tucks to keep pace with Tinseltown's glamour gals and also keep her marriage white hot.

The 44-year-old R&B beauty had onlookers buzzing at a recent Las Vegas event where the Crazy in Love babe sported bigger boobs and a plumper butt.

Curves Spark Fresh Surgery Whispers

Source: MEGA

Insiders said Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, influenced her decision to enhance her look to keep their marriage strong.

The sexy changes triggered speculation the mom of three, married to music mogul Jay-Z since 2008, had turned back the clock via her checkbook and a surgeon's scalpel.

An insider said: "Everyone around Beyonce is whispering that she's gotten a new boob job and a butt-boosting treatment because her curves are suddenly very extreme.

"It can't be a weight gain because her waist is still totally pinched so people are convinced that she's had some help from the plastic surgeon.

"A lot of fans are also commenting on her face looking puffy, like she's overdone it on the fillers. It's not something she's going to come clean about, but she is in her 40s. It would be more surprising if she wasn't getting any help.

"It looks like she's aged backwards, which doesn't just happen on its own."

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has been hit with plastic surgery rumors, but she's always refused to confirm or deny the previous hype.

Source: MEGA

At a Las Vegas event, Beyoncé sparked fan debate over her fuller figure and facial changes.

Insiders said the Texas Hold 'Em singer's had way less work than many of her Hollywood peers, but as time ticks by the pop diva is now succumbing to temptation, in part to keep her marriage to Jay-Z white hot.

A source said: "It's not a shock that she'd fall into this trap. Everyone else in her orbit is doing this.

"But this is also just as much for Jay, looking sexy for him. His tastes are considered when she's choosing what to wear, her hair, her makeup and even what surgeries to get.

Beyonce 'Gets The Best'

Source: MEGA

Insiders said Beyoncé is again facing plastic surgery rumors she has refused to confirm.

"She knows he's constantly got women throwing themselves at him and, of course, that makes her feel she needs to compete and keep his interest.

"Beyonce has spent so much on secret surgeries over the years, no one would be surprised if she's blown as much as $5million.

"She gets the best and that doesn't come cheap. Her friends are all convinced that's what's behind this makeover."

