EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Sexy Comeback! Actress Going After Steamy Roles to Get Revenge on Ex-husband Keith Urban Following Divorce Shock and Cheating Allegations

Nicole Kidman's explicit onscreen love scenes were one of the major dealbreakers in her marriage to Keith Urban, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But now the Babygirl star, 58, is leaning into her sensual side and looking forward to getting her cougar on with more projects like Practical Magic 2 and the upcoming Big Little Lies season 3, sources said.

And insiders said she's relishing rubbing her 58-year-old Aussie ex's face in all her new va-va-voom roles.