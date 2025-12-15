EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Sexy Comeback! Actress Going After Steamy Roles to Get Revenge on Ex-husband Keith Urban Following Divorce Shock and Cheating Allegations
Dec. 15 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman's explicit onscreen love scenes were one of the major dealbreakers in her marriage to Keith Urban, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But now the Babygirl star, 58, is leaning into her sensual side and looking forward to getting her cougar on with more projects like Practical Magic 2 and the upcoming Big Little Lies season 3, sources said.
And insiders said she's relishing rubbing her 58-year-old Aussie ex's face in all her new va-va-voom roles.
Nicole's New Beginning
A source said: "Keith made it clear he wasn't comfortable with the sexual side of her projects, even if he never said outright she should stop working.
"He worried about how it looked, and he hated the idea of other men touching her, even if it was acting. Nicole kept trying to reassure him, but it got exhausting."
Although she didn't want a divorce, she has a huge sense of relief that she no longer has to tiptoe around Urban's feelings.
Nicole Finally 'Free'
The insider said: "Her close friends all saw the toll it took on her and they're quietly rejoicing she's finally free of him.
"They want to see her fully step into her power. The fact that she's still playing complex, sensual women in their 50s is something to be celebrated and she needs a partner who recognizes that and is man enough to handle it."
As her 19-year marriage was ending, her team sent a loud and clear message to industry colleagues – Nicole would be continuing to make boundary-pushing movies and series and was still open to risque roles.
Nicole's Plans To Push Her Boundaries Even More
EXCLUSIVE: How Robert Irwin Cheated Death on 'Dancing With the Stars' — as The Young Zookeeper's Family Begged Him to Slow Down After Terrifying Scare During Live Show
The insider added: "This approach is working for her and she's not going to let anybody rain on her parade or stop her from using her voice and her body in unexpected ways.
"If anything, the end of her marriage to Keith means there are even fewer limits on what she is willing to do for the sake of a juicy role, and she still wants nothing more than to keep topping herself."
According to the source: "Knowing Nicole, the projects she picks going forward are going to push the boundaries even more, and without Keith holding her back, she can be as bold as she wants to be."