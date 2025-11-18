Tom Cruise Brands Ex-wife Nicole Kidman's Split From Keith Urban 'Karma' After He Was Painted as 'The Bad Guy' Following Their 2001 Divorce
Nov. 18 2025, Published 10:54 a.m. ET
Tom Cruise has branded his ex-wife Nicole Kidman’s marriage split from Keith Urban as "karma."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun star, 63, felt he was portrayed as "the bad guy" following his 2001 divorce from the Aussie, believing he received far less sympathy than she did.
'The Bad Guy'
And according to insiders, Cruise didn’t like how Urban, 58, was painted as a "saintly figure" who finally made Kidman, 58, happy — and seeing the pair divorce after 19 years should act as a dose of reality to the public who slammed him.
A source said: "When Tom and Nicole split, he caught all the blame and she got all the sympathy. He was painted as the bad guy, that stuck with him for years.
"Tom was really stung by the way Nicole handled their break-up. She went on TV, made digs about his height, and painted herself as the victim, while he stayed silent and took the hits."
They added that the Mission: Impossible actor felt "proven right" now that Nicole has split from her second husband.
'Hyped Up Couple'
The source added: "It annoyed him when this guy was painted as this saintly figure who’d swooped in on a white horse, so to speak, and rescued Nicole from the hellish memory of their marriage.
"He's following the divorce news closely, and a part of him feels badly for her, since he knows how much she's hurting.
"At the same time, he's also allowing himself a little pat on the back and telling people close to him that this is karma doing its thing.
"Bottom line: He thought they were a hyped up couple who clearly had very little in common from the get-go — now he's been proved right."
Cruise and Kidman were one of Hollywood's biggest power couples in the 90s and shocked the world when they announced their split in 2001, reportedly over her refusal to convert herself and their two children, Conor and Isabella, to the Church of Scientology.
Keeping A Close Eye On The Split
In 2006, Cruise got married a third time, to actress Katie Holmes, 46, and shares daughter Suri, 19, with her.
But they split in 2012 and now he’s estranged from both the former Dawson's Creek star and Suri.
It was revealed in September Kidman and Urban would be splitting after 19 years — the actress announced divorce proceedings the day after the break-up was confirmed.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com recently revealed Cruise is "reeling" after being abruptly kept at arm's length by the newly-knighted Sir David Beckham – a longtime friend who once helped usher the actor into the upper tiers of British high society.
According to insiders, the veteran actor has been left humiliated by what they describe as a "sudden" ghosting.
One source close to the actor said: "Tom keeps trying to get in touch, but David hardly replies. It's really shaken him. He keeps saying he can't fathom how someone who used to lean on him could suddenly shut him out."
Another insider added: "Tom genuinely believed their friendship was rock solid, so this has been a real blow. He keeps telling people he's stunned that David has pulled back."
Cruise and Beckham, 50, first bonded in 2007 when the former footballer, then joining L.A. Galaxy, moved to Los Angeles with his wife Victoria, now 51.