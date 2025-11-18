Tom Cruise Brands Ex-wife Nicole Kidman's Split From Keith Urban 'Karma' After He Was Painted as 'The Bad Guy' Following Their 2001 Divorce

And according to insiders, Cruise didn’t like how Urban, 58, was painted as a "saintly figure" who finally made Kidman, 58, happy — and seeing the pair divorce after 19 years should act as a dose of reality to the public who slammed him.

A source said: "When Tom and Nicole split, he caught all the blame and she got all the sympathy. He was painted as the bad guy, that stuck with him for years.

"Tom was really stung by the way Nicole handled their break-up. She went on TV, made digs about his height, and painted herself as the victim, while he stayed silent and took the hits."

They added that the Mission: Impossible actor felt "proven right" now that Nicole has split from her second husband.