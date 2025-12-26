Jimmy Kimmel Lashes Out at Enemy Trump in Scathing Holiday Message Declaring 'Tyranny is Booming' in America

Jimmy Kimmel lashed out at Donald Trump and the state of the country during a scathing holiday message, RadarOnline.com can report, telling foreign television viewers, "Tyranny is booming" over here.

He used his time to lash out at Donald Trump.

"Tyranny is booming over here," Kimmel began, sharing his view on the current conditions stateside. "You may have read in your colorful newspapers, my country's president would like to shut me up because I don't adore him in the way he likes to be adored."

Sitting in front of a fireplace and a Christmas tree, with some tea and crumpets on the end table next to him, Kimmel spoke in a soft, comforting tone that countered his strong message.

Kimmel was asked to give the British broadcaster's light-hearted holiday message , and the 58-year-old used his time to skewer Trump.

"We won, the president lost, and now I'm back on the air every night giving the most powerful politician on earth a right and richly deserved bollocking."

"Millions and millions of people stood up and said, 'No, this is not acceptable," Kimmel said. "And because so many people spoke out, we came back. Our show came back stronger than ever.

The comedian referenced his show's controversial removal earlier this year, after fallout from remarks he made following Charlie Kirk 's assassination . Kimmel's message then celebrated what he called a "September miracle" when the public outcry helped get him back on the air .

Kimmel ended his message by asking the British audience not to "give up on us," adding, "We're in a bit of a wobble right now, but we'll come around."

Across the globe, fans applauded the message, sharing their support from their home countries.

"There are still sane individuals in the States," one person commented. "That's a comfort."

Another added: "Great job, Jimmy! Well said, and just the message that not just the UK, but the whole world needs to hear. It’s like one of those cards they used to put up on local TV stations: 'We’re experiencing technical difficulties.'"

A third person commented: "As French looking at your government actions with total disgust, a disgust that extend to all the individuals and institutions who caved for power, money or both, I admire you and all the ones who fight that insanity."

While one person from Australia urged: "Hang in there Jimmy. You will never get a better subject to take the p--- out of. You have plenty of followers from Down Under. We have a saying here, keep the b------- honest."