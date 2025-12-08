Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Signs New Deal With Disney Months After He Was Pulled From Late-Night Show... and Had Trump Begging Network to Fire Host

Jimmy Kimmel and Disney signed a new deal, according to a new report.

Dec. 8 2025, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel's show may have been put on pause earlier this year over comments regarding Charlie Kirk, but the program isn't going anywhere anytime soon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a new report, a deal has been struck between Kimmel and Disney that will see his show extend until at least 2027.

What's Jimmy Kimmel's New Deal With Disney?

Jimmy Kimmel's deal with Disney was rumored to expire in 2026.

While Kimmel's deal with Disney was rumored to expire in 2026, the new deal will see it extend another year, two people familiar with the situation noted.

This is a developing story... More to come...

