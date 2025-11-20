Trump Demands ABC Take 'Bum' Jimmy Kimmel Off the Air After Late-Night Host Ripped Prez Over Vile 'Piggy' Remarks and The Epstein Files Controversy
Nov. 20 2025, Published 11:02 a.m. ET
Here we go again!
History seems to be repeating itself, as Donald Trump has lashed out at Jimmy Kimmel and demanded his show be taken off the air in a late-night rant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
What Did Donald Trump Say About Jimmy Kimmel?
Trump took to his Truth Social platform to slam Kimmel.
"Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air?" he asked.
The fuming commander-in-chief had more to say, adding, "Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!"
What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say to Set Donald Trump Off?
On Wednesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, he poked the bear again when he brought up Jeffrey Epstein.
"We are carefully following the path of Hurricane Epstein right now. It is a category 5, it’s expected to make landfall sometime very soon," he quipped, suggesting Trump should prepare for what's to come when the files are made public.
Prior to the episode, Trump revealed he had signed the bill to release the Epstein files, which the Department of Justice now has 30 days to do.
Jimmy Kimmel Talked About Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Kimmel also poked fun at Trump signing the bill, stating, "Usually when Trump gets a bill, he declares bankruptcy and doesn’t pay it."
As far as the files finally coming to light, Kimmel couldn't help but comment about that as well.
"We are one step closer to answering the question, what did the president know and how old were these women when he knew it," he said.
Epstein files aside, Kimmel also made remarks about Elon Musk recently reemerging in the White House after having a falling out with Trump earlier this year.
"Their relationship is like a Cybertruck. It’s cold one minute, on fire the next," Kimmel joked. "I guess they made up. Musk publicly threatened to drop a big Epstein bomb on Trump, but now I guess they're cool."
The "bomb" Kimmel was referring to was Musk alleging on X that Trump was in the Epstein files.
Donald Trump's Prior Issues With Jimmy Kimmel
This isn't the first time Trump and his followers have taken issue with Kimmel and his show.
After Kimmel made comments about Charlie Kirk, his show was briefly suspended, leading Trump to congratulate ABC for canceling the "ratings-challenged" show. It ended up coming back soon after.
Prior to Kirk dying, Trump had gone at Kimmel in July, posting, "The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone. It's really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!"