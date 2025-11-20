Trump Demands ABC Take 'Bum' Jimmy Kimmel Off the Air After Late-Night Host Ripped Prez Over Vile 'Piggy' Remarks and The Epstein Files Controversy

Kimmel also poked fun at Trump signing the bill, stating, "Usually when Trump gets a bill, he declares bankruptcy and doesn’t pay it."

As far as the files finally coming to light, Kimmel couldn't help but comment about that as well.

"We are one step closer to answering the question, what did the president know and how old were these women when he knew it," he said.

Epstein files aside, Kimmel also made remarks about Elon Musk recently reemerging in the White House after having a falling out with Trump earlier this year.

"Their relationship is like a Cybertruck. It’s cold one minute, on fire the next," Kimmel joked. "I guess they made up. Musk publicly threatened to drop a big Epstein bomb on Trump, but now I guess they're cool."

The "bomb" Kimmel was referring to was Musk alleging on X that Trump was in the Epstein files.