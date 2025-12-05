'Deranged Behavior': Candace Owens Torched for Releasing Private Text Messages From Charlie Kirk Before He Went on a Date With a Woman — Who Wasn't His Wife Erika
Dec. 5 2025, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
Political pundit Candace Owens has been slammed for releasing private texts from the late Charlie Kirk prior to him going on a date with another woman who wasn't his wife, Erika, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Owens unveiled the message on her YouTube days after she resumed her show following assassination threats.
Charlie Kirk's Text Message to Candace Owens
Owens began with revealing Charlie would go on dates "with a girl he liked," and she was always his "wing woman" he went to for advice.
"This text message is one of my favorite text messages between me and Charlie when he was getting ready to go on a date," she said, showing off an exchange they shared. "And, you know, he didn't date many people. And he was just kind of in love with this girl.
"He was asking me, 'Should I wear this?' And this is the text message. It's so sweet. He said, 'Do I have to change this shirt?' And I wrote back, 'Yes, and throw it away if you can, Charlie.' And he writes back, 'Ha. Okay.'"
Candace Owens Was Ripped to Shreds Over Reading Charlie Kirk's Text
While the message may have been a sweet exchange between friends, it did not sit well with people on X that Owens felt compelled to share this.
"Candace Owens sharing private text messages between her and Charlie about him changing his shirt before a date with a woman he was 'in love with'— who isn’t his wife— is absolutely deranged behavior," one critic wrote, slamming Owens. "Absolutely reprehensible."
"She is so deranged and f****** evil," another person wrote. "How can anyone be blind enough to not see her demonic presence through her fake awkward laugh and her smug c*** smile? She is so fake it makes me sick. The moment she admitted she hates any Christian who supports Israel I knew she's evil."
Others noted the leaking of the message was "inappropriate," "insane," and "evil."
Candace Owens Believes Charlie Kirk Was 'Betrayed' by Turning Point USA
Owens has been spewing conspiracy theories about Charlie since he was assassinated.
Most recently, she claimed he was double-crossed by Turning Point USA.
"I now can say with full confidence that I believe Charlie Kirk was betrayed by the leadership of Turning Point USA and some of the very people who eulogized him on stage," she shared on her show.
"Yes, I will be naming names and providing evidence for my claims," she added. "And I am making a personal plea to every well-meaning person who donated to this Godforsaken organization to request a refund."
Candace Owens' Show Was Canceled
While she did not provide further details yet on her claims, she recently confessed her belief that Kirk's death was a "multinationally planned event."
"By the way, is that on its face even plausible… Anyone who knows anything about the French government probably knows that they have an appetite for cruelty and sexual deviancy," she said on Monday, December 1.
"No calls from Utah's FBI branch have come into me either… it was totally not a state operation, and they totally want to get to the truth, which explains why nobody called?… I'm actually surprised (suspect) Tyler Robinson's lawyer hasn't reached out to me. What's going on here?"
Owens' show returned this week after she canceled it for a week due to an alleged assassination plot in which she claimed French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to have her killed.