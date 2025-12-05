'Deranged Behavior': Candace Owens Torched for Releasing Private Text Messages From Charlie Kirk Before He Went on a Date With a Woman — Who Wasn't His Wife Erika

Owens began with revealing Charlie would go on dates "with a girl he liked," and she was always his "wing woman" he went to for advice.

"This text message is one of my favorite text messages between me and Charlie when he was getting ready to go on a date," she said, showing off an exchange they shared. "And, you know, he didn't date many people. And he was just kind of in love with this girl.

"He was asking me, 'Should I wear this?' And this is the text message. It's so sweet. He said, 'Do I have to change this shirt?' And I wrote back, 'Yes, and throw it away if you can, Charlie.' And he writes back, 'Ha. Okay.'"