EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence’s Plastic Surgery Bombshell — Star Planning to Get a Boob Job Before Filming an X-Rated Scene... And Won’t Rule Out a Facelift

Well, she is great pals with Kris Jenner.

In a candid new interview, Jennifer Lawrence was surprisingly upfront about her thoughts on plastic surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 35-year-old told The New Yorker she's avoided fillers but gets Botox, though she admitted she has to be able to move her forehead to play regular people – like the spiraling new mom in her upcoming flick Die My Love.