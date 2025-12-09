EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence’s Plastic Surgery Bombshell — Star Planning to Get a Boob Job Before Filming an X-Rated Scene... And Won’t Rule Out a Facelift
Dec. 9 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Well, she is great pals with Kris Jenner.
In a candid new interview, Jennifer Lawrence was surprisingly upfront about her thoughts on plastic surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 35-year-old told The New Yorker she's avoided fillers but gets Botox, though she admitted she has to be able to move her forehead to play regular people – like the spiraling new mom in her upcoming flick Die My Love.
Plastic Surgery Plans
After being asked if she'd gotten a deep-plane facelift like her newly refreshed friend Jenner, Lawrence shot back: "No, but believe me, I'm gonna!"
The Oscar winner, who shares two sons with her husband, Cooke Maroney, also announced that she plans to get her boobs done, adding that she wanted to get the surgery before she has to film a nude scene in the spring.
She has two films in pre-production.
Body After Babies
"Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one," she said of the 2022 birth of her first son.
As for baby number two's March arrival, she admitted: "Second one, nothing bounced back."
The actress even admitted even if she weren't famous, she'd still go under the knife.
"Maybe I wouldn't be hustling to the appointment the same way," she said. "But I think yes."