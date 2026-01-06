Trump, 79, Brags About Administration's Drastic Medical Change for Children While Questions Mount About His Own Health — 'MAHA Moms Have Been Praying for These Common Sense Reforms'

Despite recent outbreaks in diseases like measles – which hit a 25-year high after being declared eliminated in 2000, according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health – the president touted the childhood vaccine reduction as his administration's latest win.

"Today, the Trump Administration is proud to announce the United States of America's updated Childhood Vaccination Schedule. This Schedule is rooted in the Gold Standard of Science, and widely agreed upon by Scientists and Experts all over the World. Effective today, America will no longer require 72 'jabs' for our beautiful, healthy children," Trump wrote on Monday, January 5. "We are moving to a far more reasonable Schedule, where all children will only be recommended to receive Vaccinations for 11 of the most serious and dangerous diseases."

Among vaccines eliminated from the previous schedule were those for hepatitis A and B, influenza (flu) and RSV, which can be life-threatening in severe cases, as well as meningococcal, commonly known as meningitis, which can also be fatal.