Trump, 79, Brags About Administration's Drastic Medical Change for Children While Questions Mount About His Own Health — 'MAHA Moms Have Been Praying for These Common Sense Reforms'
Jan. 6 2026, Published 11:03 a.m. ET
Donald Trump took to his social media platform to boast about drastic cuts to the childhood vaccine schedule as speculation about his own well-being ramped up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Truth Social, Trump, 79, bragged about how "America will no longer require 72 'jabs' for our beautiful, healthy children."
Trump Brags About Childhood Vaccine Schedule Cuts
Despite recent outbreaks in diseases like measles – which hit a 25-year high after being declared eliminated in 2000, according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health – the president touted the childhood vaccine reduction as his administration's latest win.
"Today, the Trump Administration is proud to announce the United States of America's updated Childhood Vaccination Schedule. This Schedule is rooted in the Gold Standard of Science, and widely agreed upon by Scientists and Experts all over the World. Effective today, America will no longer require 72 'jabs' for our beautiful, healthy children," Trump wrote on Monday, January 5. "We are moving to a far more reasonable Schedule, where all children will only be recommended to receive Vaccinations for 11 of the most serious and dangerous diseases."
Among vaccines eliminated from the previous schedule were those for hepatitis A and B, influenza (flu) and RSV, which can be life-threatening in severe cases, as well as meningococcal, commonly known as meningitis, which can also be fatal.
"Parents can still choose to give their children all of the Vaccinations, if they wish, and they will still be covered by insurance. However, this updated Schedule finally aligns the United States with other Developed Nations around the World," Trump noted before congratulating Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other members of the department.
The president let one more brag slip in before he concluded the post, writing: "Many Americans, especially the 'MAHA Moms,' have been praying for these COMMON SENSE reforms for many years. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
Meanwhile, questions about Trump's own health continue to swirl as the world braces for his next move after capturing Venezuelan despot Nicolás Maduro in a risky military raid.
Concerns About Trump's Health Ramp Up
After spending 15 days at Mar-a-Lago, Trump fueled concerns about his health when he appeared to have difficulty walking down Air Force One's stairs after landing in Washington, D.C.
He moved slowly with a tight grip on the handrail and at one point took a brief pause before continuing his descent.
Prior to his careful walk down Air Force One, social media users called out the president for slurring his words during a press conference on Venezuela.
"He can't keep his place in his written speech, is repeating himself and looks like he's going to fall over," wrote one X user.
During the same press conference, Trump appeared to doze off and close his eyes while General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was speaking.
"Trump is about to go to sleep again. This time standing. Something is very wrong," remarked one viewer on social media.
"He's literally falling asleep standing there behind the general. Keeps getting woken up by someone screaming in his earpiece," another person noted.