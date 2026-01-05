Trump, 79, Struggles Using Air Force One Stairs After The Prez Appeared to Slur His Words During Venezuela Strike Press Conference Amid Health Concerns
Jan. 5 2026, Published 11:19 a.m. ET
Donald Trump struggled using the steps on Air Force One after he appeared to slur his words during the Venezuela strike press conference, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, had been staying at Mar-a-Lago for 15 days and returned to Washington, D.C. last night.
Donald Trump's Walk Down the Air Force One Steps
As the Prez descended the stairs of Air Force One, he appeared to have some difficulty, moving slowly and clutching onto the railing the entire way down. He also paused for a brief second while making his way toward the ground.
Trump has been open about his fear of falling down steps in the past, sharing in September 2025 how he didn't want to be like Joe Biden, who had fallen on the steps of Air Force One.
"Every day, the guy’s falling down stairs," Trump claimed at the time. "I’m very careful. You know, when I walk downstairs—like I’m on stairs, like these stairs—I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn’t work out well... Just walk nice and easy. You don’t have to set any record."
Donald Trump's Behavior at a Press Conference Was Scrutinized
Trump's walk down the steps of the presidential airplane comes fresh on the heels of a press conference on Venezuela where he appeared to slur his words.
According to one viewer who tuned into CNN to watch, they wrote, "Slurring and rumbling: diplomacy or late-night talk show?"
"He can't keep his place in his written speech, is repeating himself and looks like he's going to fall over," another person claimed.
Did Donald Trump Fall Asleep During a Press Conference?
While there was a breadth of important information divulged during the press conference, viewers seemed to remain fixated on Trump, especially when his eyes appeared to close while General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was speaking.
"He's literally falling asleep standing there behind the general. Keeps getting woken up by someone screaming in his earpiece," one person noted.
Trump is about to go to sleep again. This time standing. Something is very wrong," another chimed in to add.
Donald Trump's Health Issues
Last week, Trump admitted to seeking help for some medical issues in an interview, revealing he visited Walter Reed Military Medical Center in July 2025, after he had some "mild swelling" in his lower legs.
After an ultrasound was done, it was found that he had "chronic venous insufficiency," a common ailment in older people where it's more difficult for blood to travel from the legs to the heart via smaller veins.
Trump also recently admitted he had an MRI scan in October.
"In retrospect, it's too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition. I would have been a lot better off if they didn't, because the fact that I took it said, 'Oh gee, is something wrong?' Well, nothing's wrong," he said of the scan.
Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella also spoke out about Trump's health, stating, "President Trump agreed to meet with the staff and soldiers at Walter Reed Medical Hospital in October. In order to make the most of the president's time at the hospital, we recommended he undergo another routine physical evaluation to ensure continued optimal health.
"As part of that examination, we asked the president if he would undergo advanced imaging — either an MRI or CT Scan — to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues. The president agreed, and our team of consultants performed a CT scan. As we revealed in the post-examination report, the advanced imaging was perfectly normal and revealed absolutely no abnormalities."