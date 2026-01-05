Trump, 79, Struggles Using Air Force One Stairs After The Prez Appeared to Slur His Words During Venezuela Strike Press Conference Amid Health Concerns

As the Prez descended the stairs of Air Force One, he appeared to have some difficulty, moving slowly and clutching onto the railing the entire way down. He also paused for a brief second while making his way toward the ground.

Trump has been open about his fear of falling down steps in the past, sharing in September 2025 how he didn't want to be like Joe Biden, who had fallen on the steps of Air Force One.

"Every day, the guy’s falling down stairs," Trump claimed at the time. "I’m very careful. You know, when I walk downstairs—like I’m on stairs, like these stairs—I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn’t work out well... Just walk nice and easy. You don’t have to set any record."