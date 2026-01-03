EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Hit by Warped Cancer Conspiracy Theory As King Charles Keeps Battling Killer Disease
Jan. 3 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
The Royal Family is at the center of a theory branded "cruel and dangerous" by experts – which suggests them getting Covid jabs unleashed a "cancer cluster" among its most senior members.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the crackpot belief is spreading online after controversial medic Dr. Aseem Malhotra sparked uproar earlier at a political conference by publicly claiming Covid-19 vaccines may have contributed to cancer within the royal family – a theory dismissed by medical authorities but one that has now been seized on by the anti-vaxxer mob.
Allegations at the Reform UK Conference
Malhotra, 48, took to the main stage at Reform UK's annual gathering in Birmingham in September to argue the vaccination program had been a "significant factor" in the illnesses of King Charles, now 77, and Princess Kate Middleton, 43.
His comments came as the royal family continues to face multiple cancer battles – with Charles diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024, while Middleton revealed cancer was detected during abdominal surgery in 2024 and earlier this year announced she was in remission.
Sarah Ferguson, 66, has overcome both breast cancer and skin cancer, and sources say Queen Elizabeth privately faced cancer before her death at 96.
Debunked Claims and Medical Backlash
Dr. Malhotra has been accused of "cynically" quoting a claim during his party conference speech the Covid vaccination was a "significant factor" in the diagnoses of King Charles and the Princess of Wales.
Malhotra is an adviser to U.S. health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr. – who has a long history of spreading widely debunked claims about vaccine safety.
In a speech focusing heavily on alleged harms from vaccines, Malhotra added he had been asked to share findings from "one of Britain's most eminent oncologists, Professor Angus Dalgleish" that "he thinks it's highly likely that the Covid vaccines have been a factor, a significant factor, in the cancer of members of the royal family."
Dalgleish is a professor of oncology at St George's, University of London, and Malhotra sought to clarify his comments on X that Dalgleish's opinion was supported by a statement from Steven Hatfill – an advisor to President Trump's administration on pandemic preparedness.
Rising Disquiet and Online Speculation
Malhotra added at the right-wing Reform party conference crowd modern medicine had been "hijacked by powerful commercial interests."
He also claimed to be in "constant communication" with Kennedy, and said pharmaceutical companies were guilty of "criminal behaviour" when it came to hiding harms and promoting harmful medicines.
One senior U.K. government health figure at the event said: "The atmosphere turned uneasy the moment he linked royal cancer diagnoses to vaccines. People knew it would cause a storm."
Another conference attendee said: "It felt like a cynical move. The claims played into a wider narrative right-wingers and Reform supporters want to hear, but even some of them were shifting in their seats."
The theory since spread like wildfire online, with some conspiracy theorists even joking Covid was unleashed to "give the royal family cancer."
According to the U.K. Health Security Agency, Covid vaccines have saved an estimated 475,000 lives in Britain. Cancer Research UK has repeatedly stated there is no evidence linking any Covid vaccine to cancer development.
The Palace Perspective and Official Stance
But Malhotra's claims struck a nerve because of the number of senior royals affected.
A palace source said: "It has been an extraordinarily difficult period. The King is still receiving treatment, Catherine is recovering, and Sarah Ferguson has had two serious diagnoses. These sorts of claims only add distress."
Another royal insider said the family was conscious of the speculation surrounding the late Queen's health, adding: "Books have suggested cancer was a factor in her decline, but the family never commented. That vacuum fuels conspiracy theories."
Reform U.K. said Malhotra was a "guest speaker with his own opinions" at their event, and claimed the party "does not endorse what he said but does believe in free speech."
Despite criticism from medical experts, a source close to Malhotra said he views himself as a whistleblower.
"He believes he's raising issues others are afraid to touch," the source said.
"He knew invoking the royals would grab attention – that was the whole point."
Britain's health secretary Wes Streeting branded the medic's message dangerous and said it risked fueling a drop in vaccine uptake.
There have since been calls for the General Medical Council to investigate Malhotra. Charles has since given an uplifting update on his cancer battle, saying he expects his treatments to reduce in the new year.