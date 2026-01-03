EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Hit by Warped Cancer Conspiracy Theory As King Charles Keeps Battling Killer Disease

But Malhotra's claims struck a nerve because of the number of senior royals affected.

A palace source said: "It has been an extraordinarily difficult period. The King is still receiving treatment, Catherine is recovering, and Sarah Ferguson has had two serious diagnoses. These sorts of claims only add distress."

Another royal insider said the family was conscious of the speculation surrounding the late Queen's health, adding: "Books have suggested cancer was a factor in her decline, but the family never commented. That vacuum fuels conspiracy theories."

Reform U.K. said Malhotra was a "guest speaker with his own opinions" at their event, and claimed the party "does not endorse what he said but does believe in free speech."

Despite criticism from medical experts, a source close to Malhotra said he views himself as a whistleblower.

"He believes he's raising issues others are afraid to touch," the source said.

"He knew invoking the royals would grab attention – that was the whole point."

Britain's health secretary Wes Streeting branded the medic's message dangerous and said it risked fueling a drop in vaccine uptake.

There have since been calls for the General Medical Council to investigate Malhotra. Charles has since given an uplifting update on his cancer battle, saying he expects his treatments to reduce in the new year.