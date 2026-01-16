Dolly Parton Death Fears! Country Music Icon Sparks Panic After She Reveals She Won't Be Attending Lavish 80th Birthday Bash at Grand Ole Opry
Jan. 16 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton has fueled concerns about her health after announcing she would not be attending her own 80th birthday bash at the Grand Ole Opry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Parton, who turns 80 years old on January 19, expressed her gratitude to fans planning to attend the event at the historic Nashville music venue on Saturday, January 17, before breaking the disappointing news that she would not be celebrating alongside them.
Parton Announces She'll Be Missing Her Own Birthday Party
Saturday's event, dubbed "Opry Goes Dolly" is set to honor the singer's "iconic '80s era" and will include performances from Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill and Rhonda Vincent.
"I just wanted to say how much it means to me that you're all coming together again this year to celebrate my big ol' birthday," Parton said in a video shared on the Grand Ole Opry's Instagram page. "I wish I could be there in person, but I’ll be sending you all my love for sure."
The 9 to 5 hitmaker told fans she hoped they had "the best night ever" despite her not being able to attend.
"While Dolly is unable to attend in person, we’re looking forward to honoring her through song and fun all day long," the Opry noted in a comment on the video.
According to the Opry, fans can enjoy special "birthday party cupcakes when you take an Opry House daytime tour" and sign a "larger-than-life birthday card" for the Jolene singer.
Instead of the real Parton, Opry announced there will be "a Dolly impersonator on the Opry plaza" for fans to snap photos with as they sip on "specialty Dolly-themed drinks."
While the venue appeared to be trying their best to make the most of the celebration without Parton, fans were focused on Parton's health and begged the singer to get rest.
Fans Beg Parton to 'Get Rest'
"You will be missed, but I'm sure you can be watching! Let her get some rest," one Instagram user commented. "She hasn't had the time to get over her precious husband, Carl. Being a caregiver and a life without him, is hard for her. I know. She always had him to come home too. Let her rest and come back with new songs, etc. She is probably done writing right now. We love you Dolly and look forward to seeing you soon!"
"I can't go to Dolly's Birthday party but I will always have her in my thoughts and prayers as she fights to regain her health," another fan wrote. "Love to the Moon."
"What's wrong with Dolly? Is she still under the weather as in sick or she's got other things going on? I'm starting to get worried about her," asked a third user.
Parton Cancels Dollywood Appearance, Postpones Residency
As RadarOnline.com reported, concerns for Parton's health have steadily increased since she lost her husband, Carl Dean, in March 2025.
Parton was recently forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency dates to focus on her health after she canceled a Dollywood appearance due to kidney stones.
"Turns out there was an infection. And the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling around this minute… You need a few days to feel better.' So he suggested I not go to Dollywood today," Parton said in a video about her absence. "Don't worry about me, I'm going to be okay. Just can't do it today,"
Still, sources claimed Parton's inner circle feared she was pushing herself too hard after Carl's death.