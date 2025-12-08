Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Sparks Fresh Death Fears Amid Worries She's Working Herself Into an Early Grave — 'The Show Really DOESN'T Have to Go On!'

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Fresh fears have erupted that country music icon Dolly Parton has been overworking herself into exhaustion.

Dec. 8 2025, Updated 4:20 p.m. ET

Dolly Parton has sparked fears she is literally working herself to death when she should be resting.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 79-year-old singer missed an event last month due to "health challenges" but her goddaughter Miley Cyrus has offered a new update on the Jolene hitmaker's condition and suggested Dolly will be back in the public eye soon.

Miley Cyrus: 'The Show Must Go On'

Photo of Miley Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Miley gives a hopeful update on her godmother’s return.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Miley said when asked about her iconic godmother: "She's always gonna keep the show going.

"The show must go on. She's just excited to get back to work."

But a source told us: "Miley is wrong – in Dolly's case, the show definitely should NOT go on.

"She is still recovering from illness and coping with grief over her husband's death and now the real fear is she is almost manically working herself into an early grave, maybe as she wants to join Carl sooner rather than later."

Missed Event Due to Health

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly shares a message of faith while addressing rumors.

Parton had missed her Tennessee attraction Dollywood's induction ceremony into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA)'s Hall of Fame last month due to illness.

She said in a video message shared on Instagram: "Well hey there, it's Dolly, and I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I've been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while."

In October, Parton took to social media to reassure fans she was "okay" amid mounting fears for her health.

Grief Over Husband's Death

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: @dollyparton/INSTAGRAM

Dolly reassures fans she’s okay despite recent health worries.

In a video message posted on Instagram, the 9 to 5 singer explained: "Everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here!

"Anyway, I wanted to put everybody's mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate. I appreciate your prayers, 'cause I'm a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything. But I want you to know that I'm okay."

The country singer did concede some of her "problems" were linked to the aftermath of losing Carl Dean, her husband, in March.

She said: "Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn't take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should've been taking care of.

"So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said, we need to take care of this. We need to take care of that. Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt (University Medical Center), where I'm kind of having a few treatments here and there, but I wanted you to know that I'm not dying."

Source: @dollyparton/INSTAGRAM

Parson insisted she felt fine and asked fans, 'Do I look sick to you?'

'I'm Not Ready to Die Yet'

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly insists she’s not ready to slow down anytime soon.

Parton also explained that she was keen to address the speculation and joked that she's "not ready to die yet."

She said: "There's just a lot of rumours flying around, but I figured if you heard it from me, you'd know that I was okay. So anyhow, that's what I wanted to say and I'm not ready to die yet. I don't think God is through with me and I ain't done working. So I love you for caring, and keep praying for me."

