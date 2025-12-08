EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Sparks Fresh Death Fears Amid Worries She's Working Herself Into an Early Grave — 'The Show Really DOESN'T Have to Go On!'

In a video message posted on Instagram, the 9 to 5 singer explained: "Everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here!

"Anyway, I wanted to put everybody's mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate. I appreciate your prayers, 'cause I'm a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything. But I want you to know that I'm okay."

The country singer did concede some of her "problems" were linked to the aftermath of losing Carl Dean, her husband, in March.

She said: "Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn't take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should've been taking care of.

"So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said, we need to take care of this. We need to take care of that. Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt (University Medical Center), where I'm kind of having a few treatments here and there, but I wanted you to know that I'm not dying."