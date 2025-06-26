EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Talking to Husband Carl Dean's Ghost' Ahead of 'Killer' Vegas Residency'
Dolly Parton is chatting to her husband's ghost, RadarOnline.com – and pals fear she may join him in the afterlife sooner rather than later.
The pint-sized Jolene icon, 79, was left devastated when her reclusive partner Carl Dean died on March 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 82 after decades out of the limelight.
Communing With Afterlife
But a source told us about the tiny Bible-thumper: "Dolly has always believed in the afterlife and she's been talking to Carl like hes still with her.
"She thinks he is watching her every move and acting like a guardian angel for her.
"It sounds a bit barmy, but friends are saying, 'God bless,' and 'Whatever works' when she talks about feeling her spirit as it is making her feel better to talk to him."
What her friends aren't happy about is her plan to mount a Las Vegas residency this December – as they fear it could kill her.
RadarOnline.com has already revealed her friends think the stage comeback is a way for her to use work and her notorious dedication to perfection when it comes to her performances to distract herself from her grief over Dean's death.
A source has now also warned: "It could also be the death of her.
Loving Marriage
"Dolly should be slowing down, dealing with her grief anf taking it easy – not throwing herself into a run of massive Vegas shows at her age."
Dolly told fans she is making a comeback in Vegas for a six‑night residency titled Dolly: Live in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
A source previously told us: "Dolly is using work to bury herself in. She's putting a very brave face on her grief, but everyone is scared she will literally now work herself to death.
"Instead of getting busy trying to be perfect for Sin City's crowds, she should be quietly facing her grief and sitting with it.
"She is renowned for being a perfectionist, so these gigs could literally land her in an early grave."
Vegas Warning
Another insider told RadarOnline.com Parton's pals have been trying to persuade her to see a "grief specialist" but she is refusing to go as she thinks Southern gals should keep smiling through their pain.
Parton said in a statement about Dean's passing: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years.
"Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."
She has since spoken publicly about grieving and adjusting to life without him.
On the Today show, she described it as a "big adjustment," being a widow, saying: "I've loved him since I was 18 years old, and it's a big adjustment just trying to change patterns and habits."
Parton's Sin City shows are scheduled for December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12 and 13, aligning with the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
She last headlined a Sin City run at The Mirage in 1993, following earlier performances at the Riviera in the early 1980s.