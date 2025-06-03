EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Goddaughter Miley Cyrus Healed Rift With Her Estranged Dad Billy Ray As Peace Is One of Country Icon's 'Dying Wishes'

Miffed Miley Cyrus has been at odds with dad Billy Ray for a long while, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the Flowers songbird is offering an olive branch to her father, hoping to pull their fractured family together – and she has country godmother Dolly Parton to thank.

Sources said the 79-year-old I Will Always Love You singer has been urging the 32-year-old whippersnapper to chuck her grudges as one of her "dying wishes", and Miley’s answered the call – reuniting with Billy Ray to celebrate her brother Braison's 31st birthday May 9.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else," the Wrecking Ball singer said.

"I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing."