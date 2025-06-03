EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Goddaughter Miley Cyrus Healed Rift With Her Estranged Dad Billy Ray As Peace Is One of Country Icon's 'Dying Wishes'
Miffed Miley Cyrus has been at odds with dad Billy Ray for a long while, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the Flowers songbird is offering an olive branch to her father, hoping to pull their fractured family together – and she has country godmother Dolly Parton to thank.
Sources said the 79-year-old I Will Always Love You singer has been urging the 32-year-old whippersnapper to chuck her grudges as one of her "dying wishes", and Miley’s answered the call – reuniting with Billy Ray to celebrate her brother Braison's 31st birthday May 9.
"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else," the Wrecking Ball singer said.
"I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing."
Dramatic Reunion
According to a source, Miley’s words were sweet music to Parton's ears.
"Dolly is Miley's godmother and they’ve been close since Miley was so high," said an insider. "But Dolly is also close with Billy Ray and the family feud was breaking her heart."
The Jolene singer reportedly advised Miley that the only way Billy Ray can snap out of what seems to be a midlife crisis is if his family is unified and focused on helping him.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, the family disapproved of the Achy Breaky Heart crooner's marriage to 28-years-younger Aussie singer Firerose, which ended in a bitter divorce after just seven months.
Billy's Brand
Last January, Parton, fans, and family grew concerned after Billy Ray's bizarre performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration, where he appeared confused by a bunch of technical difficulties and at one point asked the audience: "Y'all want me to sing more, or you want me to just get the hell off the stage?"
Now, Billy Ray's been trying to find a way back into the hearts of his family, saying how proud he is of daughters Noah and Miley on social media.
"Dolly believes he’s embarrassed by his massive misfire with Firerose and his efforts to mend bridges with his kids and his ex Tish are sincere," our insider said.
While she's skeptical over Billy Ray's new romance with Austin Powers beauty Elizabeth Hurley, sources said she believes the British siren is a major upgrade.
Our source added: "Dolly's been urging Miley to give her dad another chance and you can imagine how thrilled she is that Miley's followed her advice."