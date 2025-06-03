Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Miley Cyrus
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Goddaughter Miley Cyrus Healed Rift With Her Estranged Dad Billy Ray As Peace Is One of Country Icon's 'Dying Wishes'

dolly parton dying wish miley cyrus heal billy ray rift
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's dying wish is for goddaughter Miley Cyrus, right, to heal the rift with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, center.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 3 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Miffed Miley Cyrus has been at odds with dad Billy Ray for a long while, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the Flowers songbird is offering an olive branch to her father, hoping to pull their fractured family together – and she has country godmother Dolly Parton to thank.

Sources said the 79-year-old I Will Always Love You singer has been urging the 32-year-old whippersnapper to chuck her grudges as one of her "dying wishes", and Miley’s answered the call – reuniting with Billy Ray to celebrate her brother Braison's 31st birthday May 9.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else," the Wrecking Ball singer said.

"I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing."

Article continues below advertisement

Dramatic Reunion

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton dying wish miley cyrus heal billy ray rift
Source: BILLYRAYCYRUS/INSTAGRAM

Dolly Parton's heartfelt push for peace helped Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus reconnect at Braison's birthday bash.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a source, Miley’s words were sweet music to Parton's ears.

"Dolly is Miley's godmother and they’ve been close since Miley was so high," said an insider. "But Dolly is also close with Billy Ray and the family feud was breaking her heart."

The Jolene singer reportedly advised Miley that the only way Billy Ray can snap out of what seems to be a midlife crisis is if his family is unified and focused on helping him.

As RadarOnline.com revealed, the family disapproved of the Achy Breaky Heart crooner's marriage to 28-years-younger Aussie singer Firerose, which ended in a bitter divorce after just seven months.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy's Brand

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton dying wish miley cyrus heal billy ray rift
Source: MEGA

Fans cringed at Billy Ray's off-key Trump inauguration gig, but daughters like Noah, left, are now seeing him trying to rebuild his image.

Article continues below advertisement

Last January, Parton, fans, and family grew concerned after Billy Ray's bizarre performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration, where he appeared confused by a bunch of technical difficulties and at one point asked the audience: "Y'all want me to sing more, or you want me to just get the hell off the stage?"

Now, Billy Ray's been trying to find a way back into the hearts of his family, saying how proud he is of daughters Noah and Miley on social media.

"Dolly believes he’s embarrassed by his massive misfire with Firerose and his efforts to mend bridges with his kids and his ex Tish are sincere," our insider said.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
stars embrace celibacy hollywood hottest trend

EXCLUSIVE: No Sex Please, We're Celebrities! We Reveal the Stars Saying NO to Rolls in the Sack — As Celibacy Becomes Hollywood's Latest Barmy Trend

Split photo of King Charles, Prince Harry and Princess Diana.

EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is Slamming King Charles for 'Ruining Mom Princess Diana's Legacy' in Latest Bitter Royal Rift

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton dying wish miley cyrus heal billy ray rift
Source: MEGA

Despite doubts about Elizabeth Hurley, Parton's delighted Miley's giving Billy Ray another shot at family harmony.

While she's skeptical over Billy Ray's new romance with Austin Powers beauty Elizabeth Hurley, sources said she believes the British siren is a major upgrade.

Our source added: "Dolly's been urging Miley to give her dad another chance and you can imagine how thrilled she is that Miley's followed her advice."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.