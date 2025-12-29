EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Private Pain Exposed — Friends Fear 'Lost' Country Icon 'May Never Recover' After Husband Carl Dean's Death
Dec. 29 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Devastated Dolly Parton is drowning in grief more than eight months after the death of her beloved husband, Carl Dean, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She's desperately trying to rally herself back to work, but it is very difficult. The loss is hitting her so hard. Her friends are very worried," an insider confided.
The Jolene singer, 79, was forced to reschedule her upcoming Las Vegas concerts as she endured kidney stones and multiple medical procedures – but has still pushed herself to continue running Dollywood, promoting business interests and even writing new music following 82‑year‑old Dean's passing on March 3.
Dolly's Pain After Losing Carl
Rumors that the country legend was desperately ill reached a fever pitch after her sister, Freida Parton, asked fans to pray for her. But days later, Dolly declared in an Instagram video: "I ain't dead yet!"
Despite the plucky performer's bravado, the insider insisted Dolly is having a hard time adjusting to the loss of her longtime love.
"Carl's death knocked the wind right out of her. She's trying to rally herself, but most days she looks lost," the source shared. "Carl was her rock. She depended on him more than people realized."
Dolly's prerecorded video appearance to accept an honorary Oscar – for her humanitarian work – at the recent Governors Awards is more proof of how dire things are.
The source claimed: "The whole night was built around celebrating her. She was so sad to miss it because it is a huge honor, but she simply could not handle going, which tells you just how bad it is."
Dolly's social media accounts are full of cheerful updates – but a source said the brokenhearted 9 to 5 star is "unmoored" without Dean and has "zero interest" in the "long list" of suitors eager to court her.
Dolly's Heartbreak
"She says no man could ever fill the space Carl left behind, and she has resigned herself to being alone, in that sense, for the rest of her life," the insider said.
"Dolly is a fighter, but she's not superhuman. This loss is profound. Her friends can't help but worry that she'll never recover."