Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Dolly Parton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Private Pain Exposed — Friends Fear 'Lost' Country Icon 'May Never Recover' After Husband Carl Dean's Death

dolly partons private pain after carl deans death
Source: MEGA; @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM

Friends fear Dolly Parton's private pain deepens after Carl Dean's death as the icon mourns deeply.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 29 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Devastated Dolly Parton is drowning in grief more than eight months after the death of her beloved husband, Carl Dean, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's desperately trying to rally herself back to work, but it is very difficult. The loss is hitting her so hard. Her friends are very worried," an insider confided.

The Jolene singer, 79, was forced to reschedule her upcoming Las Vegas concerts as she endured kidney stones and multiple medical procedures – but has still pushed herself to continue running Dollywood, promoting business interests and even writing new music following 82‑year‑old Dean's passing on March 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly's Pain After Losing Carl

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Freida Parton sparked concern after urging prayers for Dolly Parton amid her deep grief.
Source: @THE_REAL_FREIDA_PARTON/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Freida Parton sparked concern after urging prayers for Dolly Parton amid her deep grief.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors that the country legend was desperately ill reached a fever pitch after her sister, Freida Parton, asked fans to pray for her. But days later, Dolly declared in an Instagram video: "I ain't dead yet!"

Despite the plucky performer's bravado, the insider insisted Dolly is having a hard time adjusting to the loss of her longtime love.

"Carl's death knocked the wind right out of her. She's trying to rally herself, but most days she looks lost," the source shared. "Carl was her rock. She depended on him more than people realized."

Article continues below advertisement
Dolly's absence from the Governors Awards highlights her struggle following Carl Dean's death.
Source: MEGA

Dolly's absence from the Governors Awards highlights her struggle following Carl Dean's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly's prerecorded video appearance to accept an honorary Oscar – for her humanitarian work – at the recent Governors Awards is more proof of how dire things are.

The source claimed: "The whole night was built around celebrating her. She was so sad to miss it because it is a huge honor, but she simply could not handle going, which tells you just how bad it is."

Dolly's social media accounts are full of cheerful updates – but a source said the brokenhearted 9 to 5 star is "unmoored" without Dean and has "zero interest" in the "long list" of suitors eager to court her.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly's Heartbreak

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of The Royal Family and the traditional christmas pudding

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Rudest and Weirdest Presents Royal Family Have Given Each Other as Part of The Firm's 'Gag Gifts' Tradition

Photo of Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Urged to Avoid Making 'Biggest Mistake Yet' of Her Life — And Why It 'Would Wreck What's Left of Her Life'

Article continues below advertisement
Friends fear Dolly may never heal as she insists no one can replace Dean.
Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM

Friends fear Dolly may never heal as she insists no one can replace Dean.

"She says no man could ever fill the space Carl left behind, and she has resigned herself to being alone, in that sense, for the rest of her life," the insider said.

"Dolly is a fighter, but she's not superhuman. This loss is profound. Her friends can't help but worry that she'll never recover."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.