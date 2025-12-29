EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Private Pain Exposed — Friends Fear 'Lost' Country Icon 'May Never Recover' After Husband Carl Dean's Death

Devastated Dolly Parton is drowning in grief more than eight months after the death of her beloved husband, Carl Dean, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's desperately trying to rally herself back to work, but it is very difficult. The loss is hitting her so hard. Her friends are very worried," an insider confided.

The Jolene singer, 79, was forced to reschedule her upcoming Las Vegas concerts as she endured kidney stones and multiple medical procedures – but has still pushed herself to continue running Dollywood, promoting business interests and even writing new music following 82‑year‑old Dean's passing on March 3.