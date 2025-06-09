EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Facing 'Casting Crisis' on '9 To 5' Remake as 'Big-Name Actresses Are Refusing to Turn Up For Auditions'

Jennifer Aniston is struggling to land a big-name actress to lead her 9 to 5 remake – and if she can't, she fears the project is doomed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Jen loves the 9 to 5 script but attaching other A-listers besides herself has proven challenging," a source told us.

They added: "It's been especially tough when it comes to the red-hot next-generation names who need to come aboard to make this film a must-see for both older and younger women. The big names have been agreeing, but then flaking and not turning up to auditions – and lots don't even want to audition."