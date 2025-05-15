The project was the brain child of Fonda, who was inspired by Karen Nussbaum, an old friend from the anti-war movement and founder of 9to5, an organization that advocates for working women and still operates today.

Fonda went against type, casting herself as nervous divorcée Judy Bernly and Patricia Resnick, who wrote the original screenplay, said the film was written with Parton and Tomlin in mind even though they weren't yet cast.

Resnick said the production company's alternate choices were Carol Burnett for Tomlin's Violet Newstead and Ann-Margret for Parton's Doralee Rhodes.

But she added: "I had Dolly, Lily and Jane in my head the whole time, and we were really hoping that's who it was going to be."

Though Lily was first on the list to play Violet, she nearly bailed on the role.

"I was shooting The Incredible Shrinking Woman, and I was so overworked," Tomlin recalled.

"I'd worked for seven months on that movie, so I was ready to just shut my eyes to anything else.”