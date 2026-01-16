'Insecure' Pete Hegseth Mocked for Posting 'Pathetic' Workout Footage — 'You Don't Need to Video Everything You Do'

The fitness-obsessed Hegseth has made a habit of showing off his grueling workouts, repeatedly flexing to prove that he can still sweat it out with the soldiers under his command.

The media was invited to the burn session between the former Fox News host and Koizumi, who were joined by soldiers from the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment at Virginia's Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall on Thursday, January 15.

Koizumi's visit later saw both men in suits and ties as they met with their teams to discuss how to "strengthen" the U.S.-Japan alliance "in every way possible."

But not before their joint workout started off the day.