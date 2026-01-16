John Mellencamp Gives Devastating Update on Daughter Teddi's Stage 4 Cancer Battle — 'It's Not F------ Fun, She's Suffering'
Jan. 16 2026, Published 3:26 p.m. ET
John Mellencamp has given a heartbreaking update on his daughter Teddi's battle with cancer, admitting the reality star is "suffering."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 74, opened up about the Housewives of Beverly Hills alum while discussing what it was like bringing up his five children.
Teddi 'Is Really Sick'
And he began to get emotional on the subject of "really sick" Teddi, saying: "It's not f------ fun. She's got cancer in the brain, and she's suffering right now."
Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, John discussed what Teddi was like as a youngster.
He said: "That kid used to call me up, and I'd go, 'Teddi, you can have a thought without asking me if it's … you know, figure it out yourself,'" he recalled with a laugh. "You don't have to ask me everything, you know?"
The rocker has five children — daughters Michelle, 55, Teddi, 44, and Justice, 40, as well as younger sons Hud, 31, and Speck, 30 — and admitted it wasn't always smooth sailing raising them.
Cancer Battle Stretching Back Four Years
"Girls, at about 12 you lose them, and then at about 21 they come back," he said. "I kinda lost mine."
Teddi was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2022 and revealed in April 2025 that the cancer had reached stage four and metastasized to her lungs and brain.
In the intervening years, she had a total of 17 melanomas removed from her back, but in spite of the interventions, the doctors did not realize the extent to which her illness had advanced through to her internal organs.
Big News Before More Heartbreak
The update comes three months after Teddi — who had been given a 50/50 chance of survival — revealed her cancer was now "undetectable" in an emotional video.
She said: "Just to give a little life update to you guys, I had my immunotherapy yesterday, and they did my scans and at this point there is no detectable cancer.
"I still need to be on immunotherapy for another year and I’m not considered in remission or anything like that.
"When they told me, I was in such shock, I was numb. So I'm still going to be having days when I'm feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy, so I'm still fighting because you have to be.
"The way they (doctors) said it works, it's like one year, then two years, then at three years you're allowed to be considered … in remission. So, but that was huge news yesterday."
"You did it girl, you did it, you didn't give up for one day. You've fought harder than anybody I know," Dolores Catania, who was filling in for Teddi's usual co-host Tamra Judge for the episode, said.
"All the tumors continued to shrink and everything. It's been good. It's a good day," Teddi continued.
The star underwent emergency surgery in February 2025 to remove large tumors in her brain.
She later began radiation and immunotherapy to fight the tumors, which were a result of her 2022 melanoma metastasizing.
The effects of the growing tumors were present for six months before Teddi finally sought medical attention.