John Mellencamp Gives Devastating Update on Daughter Teddi's Stage 4 Cancer Battle — 'It's Not F------ Fun, She's Suffering'

And he began to get emotional on the subject of "really sick" Teddi, saying: "It's not f------ fun. She's got cancer in the brain, and she's suffering right now."

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, John discussed what Teddi was like as a youngster.

He said: "That kid used to call me up, and I'd go, 'Teddi, you can have a thought without asking me if it's … you know, figure it out yourself,'" he recalled with a laugh. "You don't have to ask me everything, you know?"

The rocker has five children — daughters Michelle, 55, Teddi, 44, and Justice, 40, as well as younger sons Hud, 31, and Speck, 30 — and admitted it wasn't always smooth sailing raising them.