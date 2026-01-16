EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry is 'Planning to Bribe' His Two Children Into Wanting to Live in Britain on His Upcoming U.K. Visit
Jan. 16 2026, Published 3:17 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is weighing a return to Britain that could reshape his family life, with sources telling RadarOnline.com he wants to tempt his two children back to England for schooling by showing them the beauty of the country he grew up in, even if that ambition risks tearing apart his marriage to Meghan Markle.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, who has lived in California with Meghan and their children Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, for years, is preparing to return to the U.K. this month for legal proceedings while he awaits the outcome of a security review that could determine how freely he can move with his family.
Why Harry Believes Everything Hinges On One Decision
Harry was last in Britain in September, when he briefly reunited with his father, King Charles III, 77, following years of strained relations between the pair.
According to one palace source, the looming security decision is pivotal not just legally but emotionally.
"There is a whole web of everyday realities that have to be factored in, from the children's schooling in the U.S. to their routines and stability," the insider added.
"None of that is lost on Harry. But in his mind, the security question is the key that unlocks everything else. If he feels his family can be properly protected, he believes it suddenly becomes realistic to spend far more time in Britain with the children."
The source continued: "Harry has been consistent about this behind the scenes. He doesn't want the idea of regular visits to the U.K. to be permanently closed off. He wants the freedom to bring Archie and Lilibet over when it makes sense, without fear or uncertainty, and to keep that possibility firmly on the table for the future."
Harry’s Vision for His Children’s British Future
But the source stressed Harry's long-term vision goes beyond short visits.
"His hope is to show Archie and Lilibet the places that shaped him," the insider said.
"Castles, countryside, history – he sees it almost as a way of bribing them with how beautiful England is, so that they might start to demand to be educated there. He knows that idea is sensitive and could put real strain on his marriage, but it matters deeply to him."
Friends say Harry believes experiencing Britain firsthand could help his children understand his identity.
"He genuinely believes his children can only fully understand him if they experience the place that shaped his life," the source said.
"For Harry, his identity is inseparable from Britain, and he worries that without that connection, there will always be a part of him that feels distant or abstract to them."
The source added: "That's why he's so focused on exposing them to the country itself. He thinks that if Archie and Lilibet develop their own affection for England, the idea of schooling there stops being a point of conflict. Instead of it feeling like something imposed by him, he hopes it would become a conversation they all share, driven by the children's own enthusiasm."
High Court Case Against Associated Newspapers
Harry's return this month will be without his family, as he prepares for a High Court case against Associated Newspapers Limited over historical allegations of phone hacking and unlawful information gathering.
The case is expected to begin on January 19, with ANL denying any wrongdoing.
Harry is expected to give evidence lasting a full day on 22 January, according to a draft trial timetable.
Britain's High Court has already heard ANL lawyers have made "serious allegations" of dishonesty and fraud against some representatives in the claimants' legal team.
Ongoing Security Review and Urgency for Family Visits
Separately, Harry is still waiting for a response from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee following his request for a review of his UK security arrangements.
A source close to the process pushed back on speculation that a decision has already been made.
"I genuinely don't know what conclusion the risk management board will come to, and to be clear, nobody else does either," the source said.
"The review is still in progress, with evidence being assessed and procedures followed, so any suggestion that the outcome has already been decided is simply not grounded in reality."
The source continued: "Talk that the decision is 'nailed on' feels less like informed reporting and more like an effort to influence or rush a process that is supposed to be careful and impartial.
"The review is designed to be thorough, and speculating about the result at this stage only undermines how seriously it is meant to be taken."
Harry previously lost a legal challenge against the Home Office in May 2025 over automatic police protection, prompting him to write to the U.K.'s home secretary in September to request a review.
That review was authorized, but the outcome remains unresolved. Those close to the Duke say the uncertainty has sharpened his sense of urgency.
"Harry is acutely conscious that the window is narrowing as his children settle more deeply into life in the U.S.," the friend said.
"He can already see how quickly they are becoming shaped by American culture, schools and friendships, and that heightens his sense that he has to act sooner rather than later."
The friend added: "For him, bringing them to England now isn't just a nice idea, it feels essential. Even though he knows it could create tension and add layers of complexity to his marriage and his wider family situation, he believes this is the moment to show them that part of the world before it slips too far out of reach."