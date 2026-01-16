EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry is 'Planning to Bribe' His Two Children Into Wanting to Live in Britain on His Upcoming U.K. Visit

Harry was last in Britain in September, when he briefly reunited with his father, King Charles III, 77, following years of strained relations between the pair.

According to one palace source, the looming security decision is pivotal not just legally but emotionally.

"There is a whole web of everyday realities that have to be factored in, from the children's schooling in the U.S. to their routines and stability," the insider added.

"None of that is lost on Harry. But in his mind, the security question is the key that unlocks everything else. If he feels his family can be properly protected, he believes it suddenly becomes realistic to spend far more time in Britain with the children."

The source continued: "Harry has been consistent about this behind the scenes. He doesn't want the idea of regular visits to the U.K. to be permanently closed off. He wants the freedom to bring Archie and Lilibet over when it makes sense, without fear or uncertainty, and to keep that possibility firmly on the table for the future."