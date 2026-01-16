EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Shamed Sarah Ferguson's 'Jaw-Dropping' Reaction to Her Princess Daughters' 'Christmas Betrayal'

The sisters' attendance followed their continued distancing from their scandal-swamped parents, Ferguson and her former husband the ex-Prince Andrew, 65, from official royal life amid years of controversy and after the fallout from their joint Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew and Sarah were not invited to the gathering, while their daughters faced a public choice between family solidarity and visible allegiance to the monarchy.

A friend of Sarah's has now told us her reaction surprised those close to her.

"Sarah's reaction genuinely caught people off guard because it was so measured and clear-eyed," the insider added.

"Rather than seeing it as a personal rejection, she recognized the reality her daughters are operating in. Beatrice and Eugenie are royal princesses, and if they want to protect their positions and long-term standing within the institution, they have to be visibly aligned with it at moments like Christmas."

The source continued: "Sarah didn't lash out or dwell on the emotional sting."

"Instead, there was a sense of acceptance and even grace. Sarah understands that the monarchy is larger than any one relationship, including her own with her daughters.

"In her mind, this wasn't a betrayal so much as an unavoidable choice, and she met it with forgiveness and an awareness that her daughters were doing what they believed was necessary for their future.

"The level of calm was honestly jaw-dropping, considering many saw Beatrice and Eugenie spending Christmas with the royals and not their parents as a major betrayal."