Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Could Face Prison Time as Epstein Email Scandal Continues to Destroy Their Royal Reputations

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson face a prison threat as the Epstein email scandal worsens their reputations.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson face a prison threat as the Epstein email scandal worsens their reputations.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 4 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Andrew – no longer Duke of York – and Sarah Ferguson have "lost everything," a source said, due to their connections to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

They've been stripped of titles, are facing financial ruin and now may be looking at prison time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Leaked Emails Ignite Scandals

Article continues below advertisement
Virginia Giuffre's accusations against Prince Andrew prompted new Scotland Yard probe.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre's accusations against Prince Andrew prompted new Scotland Yard probe.

Article continues below advertisement

Scotland Yard has launched an inquiry into leaked emails suggesting Andrew, 65, asked a Metropolitan Police protection officer to investigate Virginia Giuffre after she accused him of molesting her when she was 17, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Andrew denied her accusations but agreed to pay her an estimated $16million in 2022 to settle her civil lawsuit against him; in April, Giuffre supposedly committed suicide at age 41.

Sources said the emails reference Giuffre's date of birth and Social Security number and indicate a request for the officer to dig up derogatory information on her.

Article continues below advertisement

Royals Turning On Each Other

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Sydney Sweeney and Kim Kardashian

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dead in Hollywood' Sydney Sweeney 'Doomed to End Up Like One of the Kardashians'

Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: 'Diva Duchess' Meghan Markle's 'Dominance Rituals' Revealed in New Netflix Holiday Special... as 'Meek' Prince Harry Makes Rare Appearance

Article continues below advertisement
Sarah Ferguson could face legal trouble amid Prince Andrew's alleged police request scandal.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson could face legal trouble amid Prince Andrew's alleged police request scandal.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Sources added such a request to a police officer would fall outside their duties and could constitute a criminal offense, and Fergie, 66, may be dragged into the mess and face legal consequences as well if she was privy to or part of what Andrew was allegedly up to.

Now, the shamed royals "have turned on each other."

An insider said: "She's telling anyone who'll listen that Andrew pushed her to reach out to Epstein for financial help years ago and that she's paying the price for his mistakes.

"He denies that and says it was all Sarah's doing – that she was always greedy and never satisfied with what they had."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.