EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Could Face Prison Time as Epstein Email Scandal Continues to Destroy Their Royal Reputations
Dec. 4 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Prince Andrew – no longer Duke of York – and Sarah Ferguson have "lost everything," a source said, due to their connections to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
They've been stripped of titles, are facing financial ruin and now may be looking at prison time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Leaked Emails Ignite Scandals
Scotland Yard has launched an inquiry into leaked emails suggesting Andrew, 65, asked a Metropolitan Police protection officer to investigate Virginia Giuffre after she accused him of molesting her when she was 17, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Andrew denied her accusations but agreed to pay her an estimated $16million in 2022 to settle her civil lawsuit against him; in April, Giuffre supposedly committed suicide at age 41.
Sources said the emails reference Giuffre's date of birth and Social Security number and indicate a request for the officer to dig up derogatory information on her.
Royals Turning On Each Other
Sources added such a request to a police officer would fall outside their duties and could constitute a criminal offense, and Fergie, 66, may be dragged into the mess and face legal consequences as well if she was privy to or part of what Andrew was allegedly up to.
Now, the shamed royals "have turned on each other."
An insider said: "She's telling anyone who'll listen that Andrew pushed her to reach out to Epstein for financial help years ago and that she's paying the price for his mistakes.
"He denies that and says it was all Sarah's doing – that she was always greedy and never satisfied with what they had."