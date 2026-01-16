Elon Musk's Baby Mama Drama: Ashley St. Clair Sues Tesla Billionaire's xAI Over Grok Sexual Images
Jan. 16 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
The mother of Elon Musk's 14th child has unleashed a bombshell lawsuit against his own platform, X, accusing the site of allowing sexually explicit AI deepfake images of her to spread unchecked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Former MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair, who gave birth to Musk’s son Romulus in September 2024, claims the Tesla billionaire’s AI chatbot Grok was used to "humiliate and sexually exploit" her and others in the lawsuit filed Thursday, January 15.
Ashley St. Clair Claims Grok AI Generated and Distributed Illicit Photos of Her
St. Clair claimed in her lawsuit filed with the New York State Superior Court that "Defendant xAI, a tech giant with every tool and advantage at its disposal, has chosen to willfully turn a blind eye and even celebrate the sexual exploitation of women and children."
"xAI’s product Grok, a generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) chatbot, uses AI to undress, humiliate, and sexually exploit victims – creating genuine-looking, altered deepfake content of children," the lawsuit claims.
In the filing, St. Clair claimed the AI technology produced graphic images depicting her as both a child and an adult, prompting her to alert X and request their removal.
While Grok allegedly assured her it would no longer generate images "unclothing her," the suit claims Musk instead punished her, cutting off her monetization and triggering a flood of new images — some described as "unlawful" and explicit.
Ashley St. Clair Files Lawsuit Due to 'Grok 'Harassing her'
"Ashley filed suit because Grok was harassing her by creating and distributing nonconsensual, abusive, and degrading images of her and publishing them on X," the former right-wing commentator's lawyer, Carrie Goldberg, said in a statement.
"Companies should not be able to escape responsibility when the products they build predictably cause this kind of harm. We intend to hold Grok accountable and to help establish clear legal boundaries for the entire public’s benefit to prevent AI from being weaponized for abuse," Goldberg boasted.
Elon Musk Seeking Sole Custody of Son He Shares With Ashley St. Clair
The timing of the lawsuit is curious, as four days earlier, Musk announced that he would be filing for sole custody of Romulus after St. Clair made remarks supportive of the transgender community, causing him to fear she wanted to "transition" their toddler son.
"I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy," Musk, 54, proclaimed via X.
It came after a user posted an Instagram discussion suggesting St. Clair had shifted her tone, expressing sympathy toward the community after previously drawing accusations of "blatant transphobia."
St. Clair was asked, "How do you feel about trans people in the wake of noticing how the far right truly is?"
She replied, "I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son's sister more pain," she responded, referring to Musk's transgender daughter Vivian Wilson, 21.
"Idk how to make amends for many of these things, but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt," the former Donald Trump supporter announced while asking what she could do to help further trans rights.
Ashley St. Clair's Financial Crisis After Elon Musk Split
While St. Clair didn't say she intended to transition Romulus, her new progressive stance greatly alarmed Musk.
The world's richest man has openly shared his deep disapproval of Vivian's decision to become a transgender woman, claiming she's a victim of the "woke mind virus."
The two are bitterly estranged.
St. Clair announced in February 2025 that she'd given birth to Musk's son five months prior. The pair dated in 2023 and split sometime in 2024, prior to their son's arrival.
In August 2025, St. Clair dramatically claimed she was broke and facing eviction “after a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices, and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot legally be explained."