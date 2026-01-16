Elon Musk's Baby Mama Drama: Ashley St. Clair Sues Tesla Billionaire's xAI Over Grok Sexual Images

The timing of the lawsuit is curious, as four days earlier, Musk announced that he would be filing for sole custody of Romulus after St. Clair made remarks supportive of the transgender community, causing him to fear she wanted to "transition" their toddler son.

"I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy," Musk, 54, proclaimed via X.

It came after a user posted an Instagram discussion suggesting St. Clair had shifted her tone, expressing sympathy toward the community after previously drawing accusations of "blatant transphobia."

St. Clair was asked, "How do you feel about trans people in the wake of noticing how the far right truly is?"

She replied, "I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son's sister more pain," she responded, referring to Musk's transgender daughter Vivian Wilson, 21.

"Idk how to make amends for many of these things, but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt," the former Donald Trump supporter announced while asking what she could do to help further trans rights.