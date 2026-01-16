EXCLUSIVE: Deadly Virus Crushing America! Radar Reveals the Looming Epidemic Set to Be Worse than Bird Flu, COVID and Meningitis

The adenovirus is a new strain that attacks the respiratory system, eyes, kidneys, and other organs seemingly in minutes — with no cure yet available.

Government sources warn if the virus is treated like nothing more than a common cold — as the coronavirus was initially — the devastation could be worse and even surpass the threats of bird flu and meningitis.

After COVID's unknown origin and unprecedented spread, many conspiracy theorists questioned whether the deadly disease was a bioweapon developed in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. Now those same fears are reemerging.

"This certainly could be a new Chinese weapon," retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely said. "Our analysts at the CDC are working hard to determine its origin – but we know biological attacks are in their playbook, and we need to address it immediately."