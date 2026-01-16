EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Charlie Kirk's Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson's Trans Lover's Location Revealed — Amid Rumors Lance Twiggs is 'in the FBI Protection Program'
Jan. 16 2026, Updated 1:32 p.m. ET
The roommate and lover of Charlie Kirk's accused killer has finally been found, RadarOnline.com can reveal, months after he disappeared from his Utah home.
Lance Twiggs vanished without a trace in September, sparking speculation about what he knew regarding Tyler Robinson's alleged plans.
Lance Twiggs Goes Missing
Twiggs had reportedly been cooperating with officials after Robinson allegedly assassinated Kirk in the middle of an open college quad.
However, neighbors reported that he suddenly and mysteriously left the 3-bedroom condo in St. George, Utah, the two shared – leaving behind his messy car and even leaving the lights on inside.
Speculation immediately centered on rumors he had joined the FBI's witness protection program. But now, a family member of Twiggs, who wished to remain anonymous, told NewsNation the 22-year-old has moved out of state and is no longer under FBI protection.
"My understanding was, for the first few weeks – because there were so many threats against his family and him that they had – my understanding is they did have a little bit of FBI detail, and they kind of moved around a little bit, but they’re not anymore," the family member said, adding, "He's with his family."
Twiggs has reportedly lawyered up as well.
What Does Twiggs Know?
Twiggs, who is transitioning from male to female, has not been charged with any crimes, but FBI agents continue to try to determine just how much, if anything, he knew about the attack on Kirk.
However, his location had stymied searchers for months. Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office previously told Radar they did not know Twiggs' whereabouts, and shared the FBI had taken over the investigation.
Photos from outside the home, which Twiggs' Mormon family reportedly owns, revealed several notes shoved in the front door and Amazon packages piling up outside.
Twiggs' Infinity compact car sat still parked in front of his door. His work gear and some tools were haphazardly tossed in the back seat, while an empty water bottle and a fast-food wrapper sat in the front passenger seat.
Sheriff Nate Brooksby did reveal that Twiggs was in a "safe space very far away from St. George" and needed to "lay low for a long time."
Robinson 'Confessed' to the Killing in Text Messages
According to text messages between the two, Robinson seemingly confessed his crime to Twiggs moments after the father-of-two was shot in the neck, though it does not appear the roommate alerted police.
Robinson allegedly texted Twiggs and instructed him to look under his keyboard, where a note was discovered reading: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it."
Twiggs replied in shock and disbelief, adding: "You're joking, right????"
The alleged shooter went on to apologize and explain they were going to be "stuck in (Orem)" where the college campus is located, "for a little while longer" as he scrambled to retrieve his weapon and flee the crime scene.
Robinson Back in Court
Robinson has yet to enter a plea to murder charges. If convicted, he could face life in prison – or worse. But first, he's expected to appear at a hearing on Friday, January 16, as his defense attorneys argue for the dismissal of a prosecutor over an alleged "conflict of interest."
His defense team argued their opposition should be excluded because the adult child of one of the prosecutors attended the Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University and was in the audience when Kirk was shot and killed.
Robinson's lawyers argue the prosecutor parent has an "emotional connection" now to the case, and could "motivate" the state to seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.