Legal Expert Richard Sullivan of Sullivan Law and Associates Weighs In on Nicole Kidman Custody Dynamics: 'Childhood Is a Short Season'

photo of Nicole Kidman.
Source: mega

Jan. 16 2026, Updated 1:22 p.m. ET

As public attention continues to swirl around Nicole Kidman and her family life, a respected family law attorney is offering clarity on how courts typically view custody arrangements involving older teenagers especially when both parents lead demanding professional lives.

Richard Sullivan, founder of Sullivan Law and a veteran family law attorney, explains that when courts issue custodial orders, the guiding principles are always the same regardless of fame.

“When courts make custodial orders, they are based upon the health, safety and welfare of the children with an eye towards trying to maintain continuous frequent contact with both parents,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan notes that the ages of Kidman’s daughters are a critical factor. At 17 and 15, the court’s approach shifts significantly compared to cases involving younger children.

“Because these children are 17 and 15, if they were in California the court would ask if they had a preference regarding parenting time and if so, and gave valid reasons the court would probably follow their request,” he explained.

According to Sullivan, courts recognize that older teenagers often have their own schedules, commitments, and personal agency. In high profile families like Kidman’s, that flexibility becomes even more important.

legal expert richard sullivan of sullivan law associates weighs nicole kidman custody dynamics childhood is a short season
“This is not a typical family,” Sullivan added. “Both parents probably have heavy work schedules, and the girls likely have substantial activities they are involved in along with their school.”

He emphasized that modern parenting arrangements especially for teens are far less rigid than many assume. Communication, rather than strict calendars, often governs how time is shared.

“I’m certain because of the children’s ages, they are allowed to reach out to either parent and request additional time with that parent either person to person or on FaceTime,” Sullivan said.

Ultimately, Sullivan believes courts aim to respect both the children’s growing independence and the importance of parental connection.

“One must remember childhood is a short season and parenting is a long road,” he concluded.

legal expert richard sullivan of sullivan law associates weighs nicole kidman custody dynamics childhood is a short season
Kidman’s family life has long been shaped by the realities of global fame and demanding careers. The Oscar winning actress famously divorced Tom Cruise in 2001 after more than a decade of marriage, a split that dominated headlines at the time and marked one of Hollywood’s most talked about separations.

While neither party publicly detailed a single defining cause for the divorce, the breakup was widely attributed to the pressures of international careers, long periods of separation, and the intense scrutiny that followed the couple throughout their marriage. Kidman later spoke candidly about navigating sudden single motherhood in the public eye and rebuilding her personal life amid nonstop media attention.

Over the years, Kidman has maintained a largely private approach when it comes to family matters, choosing to shield her children from public conflict despite continued speculation surrounding custody dynamics and parental relationships. That discretion, legal experts note, often plays a significant role in how high profile families manage parenting arrangements outside the courtroom.

In cases involving celebrity parents, courts are typically mindful that traditional custody structures may not reflect the realities of careers that span continents, productions, and extended time away from home. As children grow older, especially into their mid and late teens, flexibility and communication often replace rigid parenting schedules.

