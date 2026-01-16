Pop Culture Watch Brand Flex Joins 51 Ventures as Founder Travis Lubinsky Levels Up

Founded by entrepreneur Travis Lubinsky, Flex Watches became a go-to accessory for a generation raised on collaborations and causes. Over the years, the brand built buzz through high-profile partnerships tied to major entertainment franchises and celebrities, while also donating millions to charitable initiatives ranging from hunger relief to disaster aid.

51 Ventures has quietly made a splash in the consumer brand world with its acquisition of Flex Watches , the pop-culture-driven lifestyle watch company that has spent more than a decade mixing fashion, celebrity, and philanthropy.

Flex’s rise coincided with the boom of celebrity-backed consumer brands, but unlike many short-lived influencer launches, the company managed to stick around. The brand earned mainstream exposure through appearances on MTV and CNBC’s The Profit, putting Lubinsky in the spotlight as a founder who knew how to turn pop culture moments into real revenue.

Now, with the acquisition by 51 Ventures, Flex is entering a new chapter. As part of the deal, Lubinsky is joining the firm’s leadership team, bringing his experience navigating celebrity partnerships, creator-driven marketing, and consumer hype cycles to the venture group’s broader portfolio.

Sources close to the deal say Lubinsky’s hands-on relationships with entertainers, creators, and media figures played a major role in the move. Over the years, Flex Watches became known for collaborating with talent tied to music, film, television, and social media, helping the brand stay relevant as trends shifted from traditional endorsements to creator-led storytelling.

The timing also reflects a shift in how investment firms are approaching celebrity and lifestyle brands. As easy money dries up and audiences become harder to impress, firms like 51 Ventures are betting less on flash and more on founders who have already proven they can survive multiple market cycles.