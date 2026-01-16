Your tip
Kris Jenner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Copycat' Kris Jenner's Glossy New Bob 'Infuriates Ice Queen Anna Wintour'

'Copycat' Kris Jenner has debuted a glossy new bob that infuriated fashion icon Anna Wintour.
Source: MEGA

'Copycat' Kris Jenner has debuted a glossy new bob that infuriated fashion icon Anna Wintour.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 16 2026

Kardashian momager Kris Jenner recently debuted a glossy bob with heavy bangs that the internet is calling a homage to fashionista Anna Wintour, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

But sources said Jenner's new look has earned an icy reception from the longtime Vogue editor and Met Gala mastermind, who's long worn the iconic hairstyle.

Insider: Anna Owns The Bob

Anna Wintour is said to be unimpressed as Kris Jenner debuts a glossy bob compared to the Vogue editor's signature look.
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour is said to be unimpressed as Kris Jenner debuts a glossy bob compared to the Vogue editor's signature look.

One fashion insider told RadarOnline.com: "Anna doesn't do flattered. She doesn't do imitation. She invented the bob. Everyone else is just renting it."

Yet, Jenner appeared unbothered as she rocked her latest 'do during a stylish holiday photo shoot with daughter Khloe Kardashian.

Winter Turns Wintour In Kardashianland

Khloe Kardashian appeared alongside Jenner during a holiday photo shoot showcasing the momager's new bob hairstyle.
Source: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian appeared alongside Jenner during a holiday photo shoot showcasing the momager's new bob hairstyle.

Whether it's tribute, trolling, or an act of quiet fashion rebellion, in the Kardashian world, it appears winter has become Wintour – even if Anna couldn't care less.

