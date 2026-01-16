EXCLUSIVE: 'Copycat' Kris Jenner's Glossy New Bob 'Infuriates Ice Queen Anna Wintour'
Jan. 16 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Kardashian momager Kris Jenner recently debuted a glossy bob with heavy bangs that the internet is calling a homage to fashionista Anna Wintour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But sources said Jenner's new look has earned an icy reception from the longtime Vogue editor and Met Gala mastermind, who's long worn the iconic hairstyle.
Insider: Anna Owns The Bob
One fashion insider told RadarOnline.com: "Anna doesn't do flattered. She doesn't do imitation. She invented the bob. Everyone else is just renting it."
Yet, Jenner appeared unbothered as she rocked her latest 'do during a stylish holiday photo shoot with daughter Khloe Kardashian.
Winter Turns Wintour In Kardashianland
Whether it's tribute, trolling, or an act of quiet fashion rebellion, in the Kardashian world, it appears winter has become Wintour – even if Anna couldn't care less.