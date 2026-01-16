Donald Trump Banned From Accepting Nobel Peace Prize: Committee State Award 'Cannot Be Shared' Amid Maria Corina Machado's Attempt to Gift Prez Medal

Machado beat the president to the prize, which he heavily lobbied for, courtesy of her commitment to turning Venezuela into a democracy.

She gave Trump her award calling him the "heir of Washington" because the president has made a "unique commitment with our freedom."

However the Norwegian Nobel Committee posted a lengthy tweet Thursday that noted while many prizes "have been passed on after the winner's death, they cannot be gifted.

"A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot."