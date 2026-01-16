'Unhinged' Trump Shares Bizarre Reason U.S. 'Shouldn’t Even Have an Election' After Admitting to 'Impeachment' Fears
Jan. 15 2026, Published 7:24 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has proposed taking a new strategy ahead of the crucial midterm elections: "If you can't beat them, cancel them."
RadarOnline.com has learned the president has floated the idea of calling off the election, admitting that Democrats have a strong chance to make huge gains in the House and Senate.
Coming to Terms with the Midterms
With a historic low approval rating and never-ending outrage over the Jeffrey Epstein files, Trump is already bracing for Republicans to suffer heavy losses at the polls.
The 79-year-old said that seems to be the tradeoff for winning the White House.
"It’s some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don’t win the midterms," Trump told Reuters.
Historically, the party in power almost always suffers losses in midterm elections, as voters seek balance. Republicans currently hold slim majorities in Congress and are already bracing for the backlash. That is, unless Trump just pulls the plug on the whole thing.
The president gloated that he had already accomplished so much that "when you think of it, we shouldn't even have an election."
Trump's Ready to be Impeached Again
The midterms seem to be taking up a lot of real estate in the president's head, as while speaking at the House Republicans' member retreat last week, he practically begged his caucus to win their seats, or else he is certain he would be impeached by a Democratic-controlled Congress. Again.
"You gotta win the midterms," Trump said flatly as he grimaced at the thought of losing the majority. "Because if we don't win the midterms, it’s just going to be – I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me."
"I'll get impeached," he repeated.
Trump's Losing Support of Senators
He may be out of luck, however, as a growing number of Republicans are turning their backs on the president over his controversial actions overseas.
Last week, Trump lashed out at Republican Sen. Susan Collins and four of her colleagues for joining Dems in advancing a War Powers Act resolution that would restrict the president’s ability to use military force against Venezuela.
The measure cleared the committee and moved to the Senate floor in a 52–47 vote earlier in the day.
"He was very mad about the vote," a source told The Hill. "Very mad. Very hot."
Trump Lashes Out at His Own Party
The resolution would block Trump from authorizing military action following the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a move that has complicated the administration's stated plans to seize control of Venezuela's oil resources.
According to the source, Trump "basically read her the riot act" during a call that reportedly came "out of the blue." Collins' office confirmed the call took place but declined to provide details about its contents.
Collins joined Republican Sens. Rand Paul, Lisa Murkowski, Josh Hawley and Todd Young in voting to advance the resolution, triggering Trump's public backlash. The president later lashed out at the group on his Truth Social platform.
"Republicans should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats in attempting to take away our Powers to fight and defend the United States of America," Trump wrote. "Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley and Todd Young should never be elected to office again."