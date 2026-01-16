'Unhinged' Trump Shares Bizarre Reason U.S. 'Shouldn’t Even Have an Election' After Admitting to 'Impeachment' Fears

With a historic low approval rating and never-ending outrage over the Jeffrey Epstein files, Trump is already bracing for Republicans to suffer heavy losses at the polls.

The 79-year-old said that seems to be the tradeoff for winning the White House.

"It’s some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don’t win the midterms," Trump told Reuters.

Historically, the party in power almost always suffers losses in midterm elections, as voters seek balance. Republicans currently hold slim majorities in Congress and are already bracing for the backlash. That is, unless Trump just pulls the plug on the whole thing.

The president gloated that he had already accomplished so much that "when you think of it, we shouldn't even have an election."