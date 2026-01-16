Luigi Mangione’s Cousin Goes Pro! Accused CEO Assassin's Family Member Joins Brooklyn-Based Soccer Team — And Will Play Just Miles Away From 'Hellhole' Jail

Peter comes to the pitch after a successful college career at Penn State University, where he scored 31 career goals and earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors twice.

The 24-year-old midfielder hails from Hunt Valley, Md., the same hometown of his cousin, and played last season for FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro.

Announcing the news, his new team shared: "Mangione played a key role for FC Cincinnati 2 in 2025, making 28 appearances (26 starts) and recording two goals and five assists across 2,218 minutes.

"He brings a balanced midfield profile to Brooklyn, with the engine to cover ground and the end product to impact matches in the final third."