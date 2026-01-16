Luigi Mangione’s Cousin Goes Pro! Accused CEO Assassin's Family Member Joins Brooklyn-Based Soccer Team — And Will Play Just Miles Away From 'Hellhole' Jail
Jan. 15 2026, Published 7:17 p.m. ET
Luigi Mangione is about to have a faux family reunion, RadarOnline.com has learned, after his soccer-playing cousin was signed by a professional team in Brooklyn – not far from the Metropolitan Detention Center where the accused murderer is being held before his trial.
Peter Mangione has agreed to a deal with the United Soccer League's Brooklyn Football Club for its inaugural season.
Welcome to Brooklyn
Peter comes to the pitch after a successful college career at Penn State University, where he scored 31 career goals and earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors twice.
The 24-year-old midfielder hails from Hunt Valley, Md., the same hometown of his cousin, and played last season for FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro.
Announcing the news, his new team shared: "Mangione played a key role for FC Cincinnati 2 in 2025, making 28 appearances (26 starts) and recording two goals and five assists across 2,218 minutes.
"He brings a balanced midfield profile to Brooklyn, with the engine to cover ground and the end product to impact matches in the final third."
Peter Can't Escape Luigi's Shadow
But sadly, no matter how talented he is, his legacy will be the last name on the back of his jersey – something social media users brought up on X.
"Good for him, I really doubt he wants his success marred by mixing it with his violent assassin cousin," one person tweeted. "Let him have his accomplishment."
Another noted: It's crazy that now in this family, no matter what anyone does, all their shining moments will be compared to or mention Luigi."
And one person mentioned: "There are a lot of jokes, but Peter Mangione is a solid pickup."
Luigi's Current Brooklyn Home
Peter will be playing less than 10 miles from his 27-year-old cousin's jail. And if Luigi plans to support Peter's team, he can bring some pretty big names to a Metropolitan Detention Center viewing party.
The jail is the new home of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, as they await a trial on federal drug charges.
And the facility has also housed the likes of Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and partner Ghislaine Maxwell, mob boss John Gotti, and financier Bernie Madoff.
Sean "Diddy" Combs was housed there during his recent s-- trafficking trial and described it as a "h---hole."
Luigi the Celebrity
Peter may be the new star of the Brooklyn FC, but his cousin remains the top topic in New York, with throngs of supporters after he was accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
After a recent pretrial hearing, in which Luigi was paraded into a courtroom, one escorting officer revealed what the alleged killer said to him as they walked past the throngs of spectators and media.
"All of these people are here for a mass murderer? Wild," Officer Stephen Fox claimed Mangione remarked.
Fox also stated Mangione appeared to know he was going to have a long road ahead of him in custody when the officer apologized to the alleged murderer for walking too fast while he was shackled.
"It’s OK, I’m going to have to get used to it," Fox claimed Mangione replied.