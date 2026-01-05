Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > prison

Arrested Nicolás Maduro Mocked For Being In The Same New York 'Hellhole' Jail as CEO Assassin Suspect Luigi Mangione

nicolas maduro luigi mangione
Source: mega

Nicolás Maduro is sharing a jail with Luigi Mangione.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

As he awaits his trial on federal drug trafficking charges, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is staying in a jail that has recently housed some of the most infamous celebrity convicts, RadarOnline.com can report.

And many social media users can't get over the fact that the ousted leader is now cellmates with the accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer, Luigi Mangione.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of nicolas maduro
Source: mega

Maduro was surrounded by soldiers as he arrived in New York.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are currently being held in New York's famed Manhattan Detention Center. The site, which held Sean 'Diddy' Combs during his s-- trafficking trial, has been described as a "h---hole."

Still, it's been the temporary home to some high-profile inmates, including Combs, Mangione, Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and partner Ghislaine Maxwell, mob boss John Gotti, and financier Bernie Madoff.

The irony of Maduro and Mangione possibly sharing a seat at the communal lunch table brought strong responses online.

"I wonder what Luigi Mangione and Nicolas Maduro are talking (right now)," one person pondered, as another cried out: "Here for a Luigi Mangione x Nicolas Maduro 'Prison Break' spin off."

A third person blasted: "Maduro is in the same prison as Luigi Mangione. Maybe Luigi can give him some tips on how to become a beloved icon for American leftists."

Article continues below advertisement

'H---hole Conditions'

Photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: mega

Mangione is awaiting his trial in the same jail.

As Radar previously reported, before his trial got underway, Combs' legal team expressed their concerns about MDC's facilities and the "h---hole conditions," and claimed his conditions were "dreadful" and "inhumane."

Combs' attorney noted: "Several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention."

In particular, Marc Agnifilo complained about the food the record executive was given.

"I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it (for him)," Agnifilo revealed. "Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody's OK with staying in jail."

Article continues below advertisement

Maduro's Day in Court

Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center has housed notorious inmates.
Source: mega

Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center has housed notorious inmates.

Maduro and his wife were captured during a nighttime U.S. military operation in the oil-rich nation over the weekend. He pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges during his first court appearance on Monday, January 5, while also claiming he had been "kidnapped."

Just a few minutes after noon Eastern time, Maduro was led into the federal courtroom in New York. He was dressed in an orange shirt with a blue shirt over it, beige pants, and orange slippers, and shook hands with his lawyer before taking a seat.

Maduro’s wife was led to her seat immediately afterward. Both put on headsets to hear the proceedings as they are translated.

Appearing before Judge Alvin Hellerstein, Maduro said in Spanish: "I am not guilty, I am a decent man. I am still the president of my country."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Tim Walz, Donald Trump

Tim Walz Accuses Trump of Wanting to 'Poison' Minnesota Residents During Press Conference After Dropping Out of Governor's Race Amid Fraud Allegations

Photo of Gayle King

'Rich People Problems': Gayle King Blasted for Being 'Out-of-Touch' After Whining About Her Upper-Class Plane Seat Not Having a Window

'Large Scale Air Strike'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of nicolas maduro
Source: mega

President Trump shared a photo of Maduro shortly after his capture.

On Saturday, President Trump ordered what he described as a "large scale air strike" on Caracas, Venezuela, in the early hours of the morning, with at least seven explosions reported around 2 a.m. ET. Roughly two hours later, Trump announced on Truth Social that Maduro and Flores had been captured.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump wrote.

The raid drew instant criticism from Democrats for not letting Congress know his plans. Former Congressman Justin Amash called Trump's actions "unconstitutional and impeachable," while New Mexico Rep. Melanie Stansbury demanded that Congress "rein him in immediately."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.