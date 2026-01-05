Arrested Nicolás Maduro Mocked For Being In The Same New York 'Hellhole' Jail as CEO Assassin Suspect Luigi Mangione

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are currently being held in New York's famed Manhattan Detention Center. The site, which held Sean 'Diddy' Combs during his s-- trafficking trial, has been described as a "h---hole."

Still, it's been the temporary home to some high-profile inmates, including Combs, Mangione, Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and partner Ghislaine Maxwell, mob boss John Gotti, and financier Bernie Madoff.

The irony of Maduro and Mangione possibly sharing a seat at the communal lunch table brought strong responses online.

"I wonder what Luigi Mangione and Nicolas Maduro are talking (right now)," one person pondered, as another cried out: "Here for a Luigi Mangione x Nicolas Maduro 'Prison Break' spin off."

A third person blasted: "Maduro is in the same prison as Luigi Mangione. Maybe Luigi can give him some tips on how to become a beloved icon for American leftists."