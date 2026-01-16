Erika Kirk Snaps Back at 'Being Labeled' With Cryptic Message After Facing Intense Parenting Backlash Following Charlie's Assassination — 'Accusations Don't Define You'
Jan. 15 2026, Published 7:07 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk has snapped back at "being labeled" after backlash regarding her parenting reached a new level, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kirk has been taking a lot of heat regarding her kids in the wake of her husband, Charlie Kirk, being assassinated.
What Did Erika Kirk Say?
Erika took to her Instagram to share footage of one of her young son walking.
"The most important thing I’ve learned over this past year is don’t let anyone make you cruel," she shared alongside the footage. "No matter how badly you want to give the world a taste of its own bitter medicine, it’s never worth losing yourself."
Erika claimed a friend had sent this to her, and she "deeply loved it and thought it might encourage someone else to stay pure of heart."
"There’s a cost to being uncommon. People will try to label you, or put you in a box, let them, whatever…accusations don’t define you, obedience to Christ does."
What Else Did Erika Kirk Say?
Erika continued opening up to her followers, insisting everyone is a sinner and falls "short of the glory of God."
"Don’t ever carry words that God never spoke over you," she elaborated. "…endure hardship for the sake of the Gospel, and the evil of this world will never break you. I promise."
Erika concluded her lengthy message by sharing that "God gives you the grace you need for each day. It is His strength, not yours. Rest in that."
"You answer to God, not to the noise," she added.
Erika Kirk Was Slammed Over Her Kids
As Radar reported, Erika’s parenting was called out recently when she appeared at a football game looking chipper without her kids.
Alongside a pic of Erika, a social media user wrote, "Another glitzy night out at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Erika Kirk front and center, all smiles, celebrating. But... real talk: it's been just 4 months since Charlie's tragic death, and those little ones (toddler and preschool age) just lost their dad in the most horrific way."
They asked where Kirk's kids are during her "constant outings," which include "bowl games, events, (and) travel."
"Seems like they're rarely (if ever) around," they noted. "Are they okay?"
The user also questioned who is watching them "while Mom's out cheering and networking."
"Kids that young are struggling hard with grief, they need stability, routine, and their remaining parent close by more than ever. This doesn't look like mourning; it looks like moving on fast," they declared.
"Grief is personal, sure, but when you're the only parent left, priorities shift to the babies first. Thoughts? Sending love to those kiddos...they deserve peace and healing."
Others Had Something to Say About Erika Kirk and Her Children
After the initial post, others took to X to share their thoughts on Erika’s parenting.
"My thoughts are people grieve differently," one person stated. "It's just a matter of not being with her children for extended periods, which is a pill I can't swallow at all, it's rather sickening to me. She's nothing like me, and I am definitely nothing like her. My goodness, I feel bad for my dog when I am not home for the day sometimes. lol."
Another person insisted Erika "is not normal," which is the "nicest thing I can say about her."