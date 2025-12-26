Erika Kirk's Wild Past Caught on Camera: Charlie's Widow Flaunts Tramp Stamp in Crop Top and Tiny Jeans Shorts in Resurfaced Music Video

Erika is no stranger to criticism, as she was slammed earlier this year for her interaction with Vice President JD Vance after an awkward hug at a Turning Point event.

Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown spoke to Radar about the exchange, noting it showed them as "super close."

"Or she wants to be super close. And he's not saying no, right?" Brown continued.

She insisted the interaction also shows a "general lack of boundaries" on Erika's part.

"Is it over her whole life? Don't know. But definitely right now, the stress has heightened that," Brown added.

Since Charlie was assassinated, Erika has taken over his organization and become a figurehead for Turning Point USA.

Candace Owens, who was friends with Charlie, recently slammed the decision to put Erika in charge.

"She should have never become the CEO and chairman overnight," Owens stated. "Because now when people have questions, you gotta answer them. Now you're not just a grieving widow who there has to be respectability for and space and allowing her to be a mother.

"You very quickly decided that you were equipped to be Charlie. Well, guess what? That’s gonna be a trial by fire. Charlie had to go through it. It’s painful. The public’s gonna go through every layer of your life. And so it’s people go, ‘it’s not fair.'"