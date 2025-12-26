Erika Kirk's Wild Past Caught on Camera: Charlie's Widow Flaunts Tramp Stamp in Crop Top and Tiny Jeans Shorts in Resurfaced Music Video
Dec. 26 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk once starred in a music video, as her shocking past has been revealed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The widow of Charlie Kirk, who has expressed her conservative beliefs both in the press and at Turning Point USA events, was featured in the music video for Emerson Drive's 2012 country song She's My Kind of Crazy.
The Video Erika Kirk Starred In
The video, which was filmed well before she married the late podcaster, sees Erika playing a character who deals with her fear of heights by going on a zipline before going to a wedding chapel in Las Vegas.
During one part of the video, Erika is seen donning a cropped pink top, short denim cut-offs, and a tramp stamp tattoo, which features two butterflies.
In other parts of the video, Erika wears tight pants and tall wedge heels, a wildly different look from the conservative person she portrays herself to be today.
Visceral Reactions to Erika Kirk's Video
Since being resurfaced, the video has gone viral, and many have taken to social media to chime in with their thoughts on it.
"She has tried so hard to reach this exact moment, and she will not give it up," one person alleged.
"It's why she's literally beaming now. All she wanted was to be famous," another piped in to say. Still, another insisted she "wanted to be a star" and "has tried for years."
Another critic acknowledged "Erika can't erase the internet."
Erika Kirk Was Previously on TV
Aside from appearing in the music video, Erika also appeared on Bravo's Summer House in a 2019 episode.
While on the show, she appeared with cast member Jordan Verroi and talked about her faith.
Verroi couldn't help gushing over Kirk's "beautiful blonde hair, her smile, her radiance," and noted she had "outward beauty and inner beauty."
At the time, Erika claimed in an Instagram post she had turned down an opportunity to officially join the show.
Erika Kirk Is No Stranger to Criticism
Erika is no stranger to criticism, as she was slammed earlier this year for her interaction with Vice President JD Vance after an awkward hug at a Turning Point event.
Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown spoke to Radar about the exchange, noting it showed them as "super close."
"Or she wants to be super close. And he's not saying no, right?" Brown continued.
She insisted the interaction also shows a "general lack of boundaries" on Erika's part.
"Is it over her whole life? Don't know. But definitely right now, the stress has heightened that," Brown added.
Since Charlie was assassinated, Erika has taken over his organization and become a figurehead for Turning Point USA.
Candace Owens, who was friends with Charlie, recently slammed the decision to put Erika in charge.
"She should have never become the CEO and chairman overnight," Owens stated. "Because now when people have questions, you gotta answer them. Now you're not just a grieving widow who there has to be respectability for and space and allowing her to be a mother.
"You very quickly decided that you were equipped to be Charlie. Well, guess what? That’s gonna be a trial by fire. Charlie had to go through it. It’s painful. The public’s gonna go through every layer of your life. And so it’s people go, ‘it’s not fair.'"