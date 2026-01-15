Prince Harry's Legal Team Accused of 'Intimidating' Private Investigator, Leaving Him 'Fearful For His Safety' Before Bombshell Trial

Harry and several other stars, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, are suing Associated Newspapers, the publishers of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, accusing the company of unlawful information gathering.

Burrows confessed to obtaining information through phone tapping, bugging cars, and hacking voicemails for the publications in 2021, but recanted the claims two years later. He also said his signature on a previous witness document was forged.

On Thursday, January 15, Burrows told the court he wants to give his testimony remotely, as "a blatant attempt to intimidate him" was made on the eve of the trial by people associated with Harry's legal team.

The PI's attorney, Tom Poole, explained that his client "has always been fully willing to give evidence voluntarily, but is concerned that by doing so, he puts himself at personal risk."