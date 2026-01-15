EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Rom-Com War! Diva Duchess 'Leaves Prince Harry Fuming' by Demanding He Appear With Her On-Screen in Soppy Film

The project, to be produced through their Archewell Productions banner, is described by sources as a light, commercial rom-com designed to re-establish their relevance in Hollywood after a string of uneven ventures.

But the idea has sparked huge tension at home for the couple.

One source told us: "Meghan believes they are at a critical crossroads and feels it is essential for Harry to be front and center so the project sends a clear message that they are operating as a team. In her view, a cameo from both of them in the film this is not just another creative venture but a defining opportunity to regain traction, stay relevant, and prove they can still compete in an unforgiving and highly competitive industry."

Another added Harry has reacted angrily, seeing the proposal of him appearing in a cameo in the film alongside his wife as misaligned with the values that once defined his public life.