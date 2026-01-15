EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Rom-Com War! Diva Duchess 'Leaves Prince Harry Fuming' by Demanding He Appear With Her On-Screen in Soppy Film
Jan. 15 2026
Meghan Markle is pushing for a glossy Hollywood comeback insiders tell RadarOnline.com has left Prince Harry frustrated and resistant, after she urged him to play an on-screen role in a romantic comedy she believes could revive both their flagging fortunes.
Ex-Suits actress Meghan, 44, and Duke of Sussex Harry, 41, are said to be developing a film adaptation of The Wedding Date, the 2018 romance novel by Jasmine Guillory, as part of their renewed push in entertainment following a first-look deal with Netflix signed last August.
Tensions Over Hollywood Ambitions
The project, to be produced through their Archewell Productions banner, is described by sources as a light, commercial rom-com designed to re-establish their relevance in Hollywood after a string of uneven ventures.
But the idea has sparked huge tension at home for the couple.
One source told us: "Meghan believes they are at a critical crossroads and feels it is essential for Harry to be front and center so the project sends a clear message that they are operating as a team. In her view, a cameo from both of them in the film this is not just another creative venture but a defining opportunity to regain traction, stay relevant, and prove they can still compete in an unforgiving and highly competitive industry."
Another added Harry has reacted angrily, seeing the proposal of him appearing in a cameo in the film alongside his wife as misaligned with the values that once defined his public life.
Divergent Views on Public Image
According to others close to the couple, Meghan is increasingly exasperated by what she views as Harry's reluctance to fully embrace Hollywood.
"From Meghan's perspective, it feels as though Harry is dismissing an opportunity they simply cannot afford to let slip by," one insider said.
"She sees this moment as absolutely decisive for their future, and believes that if they are going to make it work, everyone needs to be fully committed and pulling in the same direction."
Harry's hesitation is said to stem from a growing disenchantment with the entertainment world.
His recent – and much-panned – Netflix projects have focused on personal passions rather than mainstream appeal, including Polo in 2024 and Heart of Invictus in 2023.
A source said: "Harry has become deeply cynical about Hollywood and views much of it as superficial and overly performative. He is uncomfortable with the idea of chasing validation or packaging himself for public consumption, particularly in a genre he does not take seriously or feel aligned with."
Shifting Priorities and Royal Identity
Meghan is said to take a more pragmatic view.
One source said: "Meghan is acutely aware of how unforgiving the entertainment industry can be and believes that real success only comes when you are fully invested. From her perspective, Harry's reluctance is incredibly frustrating because she feels she is shouldering most of the responsibility for creating long-term, reliable income and keeping their professional future afloat."
The disagreement comes against a backdrop of shifting priorities.
Harry has spoken in the past about bonding with Meghan over shared commitments to philanthropy, conservation and social justice when they met in 2016.
After their 2018 wedding, those ideals underpinned their decision to step back from royal duties and relocate to the United States.
Yet sources said Harry is now reassessing the direction of their post-royal life, and is said to find her plans for a joint cameo in a rom-com "cheesy" and "humiliating."
Turbulence and Branding Struggles
One source added: "At this stage, Harry is far more focused on charitable causes and work that gives him a genuine sense of purpose. He is prepared to back Meghan's ventures to a certain extent, but he is resistant to allowing Hollywood or entertainment projects to become the central definition of who he is or what his life stands for."
The strain has been compounded by other turbulence behind the scenes. The Sussexes recently lost their chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, after just one year, marking the eleventh senior PR departure in five years.
Insiders linked the exit to ongoing tensions around publicity and control, including a dispute over a photograph taken at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party that the couple are said to have later requested be removed from social media so they didn't look like "showbiz hangers-on," according to one source.
Meghan's renewed embrace of social media has also been a point of friction. She returned online last year after a seven-year absence and recently shared a family photograph featuring Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, with their faces obscured.
A source said: "Harry has a growing sense that the story of his own life is slipping out of his hands. He resents feeling as though every decision is filtered through branding, optics, and marketing, and finds it exhausting to have his personal experiences constantly packaged for public consumption."
Another insider added about Harry's reluctance to throw himself into a film cameo: "When Harry makes up his mind about something, he can become deeply entrenched and difficult to shift. Meghan may discover that persuading him to change course on this issue is far more challenging than she anticipates – although, up to now, she has always gotten her way with him."