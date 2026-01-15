Livid Karoline Leavitt Torches Reporter Over Question About Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis — 'You Are a Left-Wing Hack'

A reporter specifically asked Leavitt about "defending ICE agents generally."

"Secretary Noem spoke to media and said that ICE is doing 'everything correctly,'" he continued. "32 people died in ICE custody last year, 170 US citizens were detained by ICE, and Renee Good was shot in the head and killed by an ICE agent. How does that equate to them doing everything correctly?"

Leavitt responded by asking him a question of her own: "Why was Renee Good unfortunately and tragically killed?"

When the reporter questioned if the Press Secretary wanted his opinion, she acknowledged she did.