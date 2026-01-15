Livid Karoline Leavitt Torches Reporter Over Question About Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis — 'You Are a Left-Wing Hack'
Jan. 15 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
A livid Karoline Leavitt completely torched a reporter over a question about the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When the subject was broached with the press secretary, she quickly turned it around on the reporter who was asking.
Karoline Leavitt Turned a Reporter's Inquiry Around on Them
A reporter specifically asked Leavitt about "defending ICE agents generally."
"Secretary Noem spoke to media and said that ICE is doing 'everything correctly,'" he continued. "32 people died in ICE custody last year, 170 US citizens were detained by ICE, and Renee Good was shot in the head and killed by an ICE agent. How does that equate to them doing everything correctly?"
Leavitt responded by asking him a question of her own: "Why was Renee Good unfortunately and tragically killed?"
When the reporter questioned if the Press Secretary wanted his opinion, she acknowledged she did.
Karoline Leavitt Lost It on a Journalist
He then informed her that he believed Good was killed because "an ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably."
This caused Leavitt to lose her cool, as she fired back at the journalist: "Oh, okay, so you're a biased reporter with a left-wing opinion.
"You're a left-wing hack. You're not a reporter. You're posing in this room as a journalist. And it's so clear by the premise of your question.
"And you and the people of the media who have such biases but fake like you're a journalist, you shouldn't even be sitting in that seat."
Karoline Leavitt Popped off at Another Reporter Over Another Topic
Aside from discussing ICE, Leavitt was also asked by a reporter about recent comments Donald Trump has made about wanting to cancel midterm elections.
"You said that he was joking about canceling the elections," the journalist said. "But Americans for generations have fought and died for democracy... Are you saying that the president finds the idea of canceling elections funny?"
"Were you in the room?" Leavitt shot back. "No you weren't. I was in the room. I heard the conversation. And only someone like you would take that so seriously and pose it as a question in that way."
Karoline Leavitt Came to Donald Trump's Defense Earlier This Week
As Radar previously reported, Leavitt came to Trump's defense this week after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called out his eating habits, claiming he doesn't know how he's alive.
Specifically, he said, "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is."
When asked for a response to the shocking comment, Leavitt told Politico Trump has more of a "do as I say, not as I do" philosophy.
"The president has his own personal habits," she added. "But he understands the movement and the power behind all of these moms who have united in pushing for a real public health change, and he fully supports it and gets it."